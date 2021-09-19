Step back for Patrick Corbin in Nationals’ loss to Rockies on Saturday...

Patrick Corbin gave up four-plus earned runs in 9 of 11 outings between July 1st and August 31st, then his manager, Davey Martinez, matched the left-hander up with veteran backstop Alex Avila (fresh off a long IL stint) in the left-hander’s start against the New York Mets in the nation’s capital on September 6th, and Corbin held the Washington Nationals’ NL East rivals to three runs on 11 hits in seven innings of work. In the next outing, on the road in PNC Park, Corbin, working with Avila again, held Pittsburgh’s Pirates to two runs on four hits and two walks in another seven-inning outing.