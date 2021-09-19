CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

How To Cope With Being The Only Single Person In Your Group

By Shreyashi Chakraborty
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing single can be an enriching experience in itself but a person feels like being in a lonely spot while hanging out with a bunch of lovey-dovey couples. Technically, a single person connects better with another singleton, swapping stories about casual dates, bad sex, or booty calls gone wrong but such people grow increasingly uninterested in the events abuzz with stories about couple trips and engagement rings.

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

6 signs someone is in love with you, based on body language alone

The early stages of a romantic relationship holds tons of excitement and potential energy; you’re learning new things about your new partner, settling into new routines, and figuring out your feelings. At a certain point, though, you’ll probably be ready to say those three magic words, but you're nervous about uttering them first for fear that you won't hear them in return, or—worse—that your partner won't share your sentiment. Because picking up on signs someone is in love with you isn't a science or easy to do with any semblance of confidence, the act of saying it can feel like a game of chicken—but that doesn't have to be the case.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
sixtyandme.com

4 Reasons Why More Women Over 50 Are Getting Divorced

Did you know that more than 50% of marriages fail when couples reach their 50s and 60s? That is a staggering number and is on the rise!. Why are we seeing more divorce now? First of all, we are living longer. Women are asking themselves if their marriage in its current state is worth spending their next 25–30 years with their spouse.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

9 signs the person you’re dating is right for you, according to experts

Relationships are hard work. Once you’ve moved past the initial period of infatuation – often referred to as “the honeymoon phase” – reality sinks in, and you start to get a deeper sense of who someone is and whether or not they might be right for you.But the signs can be difficult to identify, particularly if you’ve never been a long-term relationship before. How much should you be willing to sacrifice for the other person? Does it matter if your interests don’t align? And what about if you argue quite a lot?The Independent spoke to relationship experts to identify nine...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Person#Casual Dating#Singleton#Life Skills#Sex
providencejournal.com

Ask Amy: Dating apps beget a 'situationship'

I was in an exclusive monogamous relationship with a man for eight months and, unfortunately, I kept catching him using dating apps, even after I had drawn a hard boundary about it. He also lied to me about substance abuse (he was in AA for years but kept falling off...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Bwog

How To Impress Your Class Crush In Person

Forget how to talk to people after a year and a half of Zoom University? Bwog’s got you covered!. After Bwog’s smash-hit success “How To Impress Your Class Crush On Zoom” (shoutout to our dedicated commenters, you know we love you :’)), we decided to follow up with all our very best tips on how to grab the attention of that ~special someone~ in your socially-distanced lecture!
FACEBOOK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
texasborderbusiness.com

Helping Your Child Cope with Mask Shaming

Cleveland Clinic – As kids head back to the classroom, they may worry about getting teased by other students for wearing a mask if it’s not required. So, what can parents to do help them cope?. “I think parents can do a lot to help their kids understand – and...
KIDS
The Guardian

‘Can we survive this squeeze?’: how to cope when both your kids and your parents need help

When I was born, my grandmother was only 58. Her own parents were both dead, her mother having died in her 70s a few years earlier. I am 58 myself now, but my future grandchildren are still probably some years away. Two of my children are still living at home, with all the needs that entails, while my mother, a sprightly 83-year-old, can have every expectation of living into her next decade. But she will need me more as she ages, and my daughters are, I hope, going to want me to help with their offspring when the time comes. All this means life is likely to get a whole lot busier and more stressful as I get older.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

How to Cope With Your Child Moving Away From Home

Understanding your attachment style and those of your children will help you stay connected while also helping them establish their independence. Secure parents will fare best, stay connected, and offer encouragement as children explore their new worlds. Don’t let your attachment style choose how frequently you have contact with your...
KIDS
Duluth News Tribune

Person to Person: How to cope when honeymoon's over

Did your marriage start out in a blissful state? Have you been floating on cloud nine, but now thunderstorms are on the horizon?. This is normal. No married couple can stay in the honeymoon phase forever. Sooner or later, real life takes over. All of us start out believing our...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
PopSugar

How to Cope With a "Spirited" Toddler

There's no formal diagnosis for a "spirited" child, but if you have one, odds are, you just know. Synonymous with a strong will, this is the kind of kid who tests boundaries 24/7. They've got big opinions and big ideas. "Go with the flow" just isn't in their nature. But that's OK. While it may feel like a whole lot during the toddler years, there are plenty of positives about these kind of kids. They're likely to be leaders, rather than followers, and their conviction is usually connected to a real confidence in their beliefs.
KIDS
arcamax.com

My Pet World: How to help your pet cope with your vacation

My three-year-old golden retriever is extremely attached to me. I’m retired and with her almost 24/7. She’s like my shadow. Wherever I go, there she is. She has never been without me more than two days since I got her as a pup. I have planned a 10 day vacation sometime back. Now the date is fast approaching. I have a very capable person staying in my home taking care of her. However, I’m concerned how she will be with me gone for such a long period. — Jeff, Holtsville, New York.
PETS
marksdailyapple.com

How to Cope with Feeling Overwhelmed

“Some days you will feel like the ocean. Some days you will feel like you are drowning in it.”. Ain’t that the truth. Life comes at you fast. You get laid off and don’t have enough money in savings, a family member gets sick, your car gets totaled. All of a sudden, you’re totally underwater.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy