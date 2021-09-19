Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Arctic Coast, Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-21 04:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-21 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Arctic Coast; Western Arctic Coast Elevated Surf through Tuesday morning along the Chukchi Sea Coast West to northwest winds from 25 to 40 mph will persist along the Chukchi Sea Coast from Point Hope to Utqiagvik. This will result in increased water levels of 1 to 1.5 feet above the normal high tide line through Tuesday morning. Residents should secure items away from the beach as wave action could wash to the top of the beach.alerts.weather.gov
