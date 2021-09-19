CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Arctic Coast, Western Arctic Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 04:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-21 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Arctic Coast; Western Arctic Coast Elevated Surf through Tuesday morning along the Chukchi Sea Coast West to northwest winds from 25 to 40 mph will persist along the Chukchi Sea Coast from Point Hope to Utqiagvik. This will result in increased water levels of 1 to 1.5 feet above the normal high tide line through Tuesday morning. Residents should secure items away from the beach as wave action could wash to the top of the beach.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 10:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton. Target Area: Northern Wayne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Delaware, northwestern Sullivan and northeastern Wayne Counties through 300 PM EDT At 234 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hankins, or 16 miles west of Liberty, moving north at 40 mph. This storm also has broad rotation. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Rockland, Walton, Callicoon, Colchester, Hamden, Fremont, Jeffersonville, Stalker, Harvard and Peabrook. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 86/Route 17 between 89 and 94. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Wayne, Southern Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 15:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern Wayne; Southern Wayne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Delaware and northern Wayne Counties through 500 PM EDT At 414 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bethany, or near Honesdale, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Honesdale, Walton, Deposit, Waymart, Hancock, Prompton, Bethany, Hiawatha, Shehawken and Starlight. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 86/Route 17 between 87 and 90. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Western Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Western Ulster A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Ulster County through 615 PM EDT At 539 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Highview, or 8 miles southwest of Ellenville, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ellenville, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, Wawarsing, Crawford, Port Ben, Cherrytown, Samsonville, Palentown, Sundown, Fantinekill, Ulsterville, Cragsmoor, Walker Valley, Mombaccus, Honk Hill, Greenfield Park, Lackawack, Potterville and Pataukunk. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Middlesex, Western Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 15:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Middlesex; Western Monmouth A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Monmouth and eastern Middlesex Counties through 530 PM EDT At 500 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Robertsville, or 11 miles south of Perth Amboy, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Perth Amboy, Middletown, Old Bridge, Sayreville, Marlboro, Carteret, Holmdel, Matawan, Colonia, Brownville, East Freehold, Robertsville, West Freehold, Adelphia, Yorketown, Morganville, Lincroft, Woodbridge, Freehold and Keyport. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 11 and 12. Interstate 287 in New Jersey near mile marker 0. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 113 and 134. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arctic#Sea Coast#Special Weather Statement#Utqiagvik
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Chautauqua, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Chautauqua; Northern Erie; Southern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Erie and Chautauqua counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM EDT Friday through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 22:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie County. In Ohio, Lake and Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 22:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Berrien BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ FRIDAY * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. Southwest wind 10 to 20 knots. Wave heights 4 to 7 ft. * WHERE...La Porte county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. The Beach Hazards Statement may need to be extended into Friday morning.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Westchester, Putnam, Southern Westchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern Westchester; Putnam; Southern Westchester STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF WESTCHESTER, PUTNAM, AND SOUTHERN FAIRFIELD COUNTIES THROUGH 900 PM EDT At 803 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cold Spring to Flushing. Movement was north at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Cold Spring and Fahnestock State Park around 810 PM EDT. White Plains and Dobbs Ferry around 820 PM EDT. Tarrytown and Harrison around 825 PM EDT. Ossining and Hawthorne around 830 PM EDT. Mount Kisco and Greenwich around 835 PM EDT. Yorktown Heights around 840 PM EDT. Mahopac and Brewster around 850 PM EDT. Lake Carmel and Carmel around 855 PM EDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Ulster, Western Columbia, Western Dutchess by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Ulster; Western Columbia; Western Dutchess A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Ulster, western Dutchess and southwestern Columbia Counties through 845 PM EDT At 814 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Beacon, moving north at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Beacon, New Paltz, Saugerties, Rhinebeck, Wallkill, Hyde Park, Milton, Plattekill, Pleasant Valley, Hurley, Wappingers Falls, Highland, Fishkill, Red Hook, Modena, High Falls, Tillson and Saugerties South. This includes Interstate 87 between exits 18 and 20. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for La Porte by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 22:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: La Porte BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ FRIDAY * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. Southwest wind 10 to 20 knots. Wave heights 4 to 7 ft. * WHERE...La Porte county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. The Beach Hazards Statement may need to be extended into Friday morning.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Greene, Eastern Ulster, Western Albany by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 19:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Greene; Eastern Ulster; Western Albany; Western Columbia; Western Dutchess; Western Greene; Western Rensselaer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Ulster, north central Dutchess, western Columbia, southeastern Albany, eastern Greene and southwestern Rensselaer Counties through 930 PM EDT At 902 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Saugerties, moving north at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include East Greenbush, Hudson, Catskill, Saugerties, Delmar, Claverack, Livingston, New Baltimore, Westerlo, Ravena, Coxsackie, Clermont, Red Hook, Athens, Castleton-On-Hudson, Kinderhook, Lorenz Park, Saugerties South, Selkirk and North-South Lake Campground. This includes Interstate 87 between exits 20 and 22. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...The beaches north of Cape Hatteras. * WHEN...From 7 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 430 PM Friday.
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Glades by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 10:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Move indoors and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Glades A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Glades County through 1100 PM EDT At 1016 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a funnel cloud over Lakeport, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Moore Haven, Lakeport, Palmdale, Brighton Seminole Reservation, Ortona, Indian Prairie Canal Mouth and Lake Hicpochee. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GLADES COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southeast Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southeast Harford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southeast Harford County. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Friday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, water begins to go over the bulkhead at the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin in multiple locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Havre de Grace is at 12:18 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Havre de Grace MD MLLW Categories - Minor 4.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 24/12 AM 4.1 1.7 1.6 0 Minor 24/01 PM 2.9 0.5 0.8 0 None 25/01 AM 3.4 1.0 0.9 0 None 25/01 PM 2.9 0.5 1.0 0 None 26/01 AM 3.4 1.0 1.0 0 None 26/02 PM 2.9 0.5 1.0 0 None
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kodiak Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 22:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-24 19:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kodiak Island RESUSPENDED ASH FROM NOVARUPTA OVER KODIAK ISLAND THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING Strong northwesterly winds up to 50 mph have developed across Shelikof Strait and the waters around southern Kodiak Island, and will persist through late Friday afternoon/Friday evening. These winds have resuspended ash from the 1912 Novarupta eruption, causing haze and reductions in air quality. Villages such as Karluk and Akhiok are most likely to be impacted. Those with respiratory ailments in these areas are encouraged to avoid or reduce outdoor activity to avoid inhaling the ash. The winds will subside late Friday afternoon/Friday evening, which will cause the air quality to improve.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Glades, Hendry, Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 20:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Glades; Hendry; Inland Palm Beach County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Hendry and southeastern Glades Counties through 1215 AM EDT At 1116 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a funnel cloud over Devils Garden, or near Montura, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Clewiston, Moore Haven, Lakeport, Montura, Devils Garden, Harlem and Lake Hicpochee. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GLADES COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area, Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 19:48:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-24 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Misty Fjords; Southern Inner Channels THURSDAY NIGHT BRINGS HEAVY RAIN, STRONG WINDS, AND HIGH RIVERS THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING Heavy rain and wind through the southern Panhandle will ease into Friday morning. Thursday night, rain amounts will vary from 1 to 3 inches across the region. As of Friday afternoon, 1 to 3 inches of rainfall had already fallen across the region. Winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph Thursday evening will diminish to 35 mph around midnight. But breezy conditions will remain through early Friday morning. While no flooding is expected, rivers will see sharp rises overnight with higher waters expected to continue through much of Friday morning before falling. There is a threat of mudslides through the region Thursday night.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Northern Fairfield, Southern Fairfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 23:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northern Fairfield; Southern Fairfield FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southern Connecticut and southeast New York, including the following areas, in southern Connecticut, Northern Fairfield and Southern Fairfield. In southeast New York, Northern Nassau, Northern Queens, Southern Nassau and Southern Queens. * Until 8 AM EDT Friday. * A period of heavy rainfall is likely with the passage of a cold front Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. A widespread 1-2 inches with locally higher amounts are possible. The rainfall combined with wet antecedent conditions will result in flash flooding.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northern Connecticut and western Massachusetts, including the following areas, in northern Connecticut, Hartford CT. In western Massachusetts, Eastern Franklin MA, Eastern Hampden MA, Eastern Hampshire MA, Western Franklin MA, Western Hampden MA and Western Hampshire MA. * From Midnight EDT tonight through Friday morning. * A slow-moving front will bring a period of moderate to heavy rainfall to the area. Some embedded thunderstorms are also possible. Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are forecast, with locally higher amounts. * Heavy rainfall may cause flooding of roads and ponding of water in low lying areas, as well as isolated to scattered flash flooding. The morning commute may also be impacted.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Northern Nassau, Southern Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 01:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northern Nassau; Southern Nassau FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southern Connecticut and southeast New York, including the following areas, in southern Connecticut, Northern Fairfield and Southern Fairfield. In southeast New York, Northern Nassau and Southern Nassau. * Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * A period of heavy rainfall is likely with the passage of a cold front Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. A widespread 1-2 inches with locally higher amounts are possible. The rainfall combined with wet antecedent conditions will result in flash flooding.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy