CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

How Veeva Systems Could Deliver Strong Growth for the Next 20 Years

By Jamie Louko
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
  • Veeva has found a niche market where it has become the top dog with strong pricing power.
  • Veeva's strong product ecosystem makes it hard for customers to leave.
  • The company's strong financial position could allow it to reach major milestones.

In the complicated life sciences industry, Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) has managed to create an all-in-one software solution where companies of all sizes can bring products to market faster and more efficiently while maintaining compliance. Its unique ecosystem of products allows drug developers to collect data and make decisions by having a streamlined process from research to commercialization. Veeva has promising growth drivers that could continue its trend of robust revenue growth -- which could allow the business to prosper for the next 20 years.

Dominance in a niche market

Drug developers can sometimes struggle with meeting regulatory requirements and properly commercializing products. Veeva helps them with this. With its two major product areas -- Veeva Vault and Veeva Commercial Cloud -- Veeva helps life science companies achieve success and meet their goals.

Veeva is the only software-as-a-service provider with a vast suite of offerings that targets the life sciences industry, making it both the first mover and top dog for its niche. It has amassed strong customer growth, growing its customer base 22% year over year to 1,100 customers in the second quarter of 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MzvpM_0c0mdBti00
Image source: Getty Images.

Veeva recorded a net retention rate of 124% for the 2021 fiscal year, and Veeva Vault might be responsible for the strong success. Veeva Vault is a solution that encompasses nearly every drug developer's needs when bringing a drug to the commercial markets. From data management to safety, Veeva Vault helps drug developers step-by-step through the development process.

Once a customer tries one part of the company's Vault offerings and they realize how much time they can save -- especially time on submission paperwork, where customers can cut that time in half -- it often sees the benefits of adding on more Vault offerings. As Veeva develops higher switching costs for customers, it will become harder for competitors to enter the space and take customers away from Veeva.

Translating into growth

Vault has recently been the growth leader for the business, consistently growing 32% to 37% over the past five quarters, compared to commercial cloud growth of 18% to 32%. The product has slowly been gaining a share of subscription revenue, growing from 39% of subscription revenue in fiscal 2018 to 54% today, which has allowed the company to improve its gross margin over time -- increasing to 74.7% in its 2021 fiscal year from 71.4% in 2018.

Veeva has been able to steadily lower its operating expenses from 47% of revenue one year ago to 46% in the second quarter of 2021, resulting in a strong operating income margin of 27%. The company's strong competitive advantages, combined with financial discipline, allowed the business to reach a net income of $109 million in the second quarter of 2021 -- or 24% of the $456 million in revenue it brought in this quarter.

Where is it going?

With over $1 billion in cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet, along with strong free cash flow generation so far this year, the company has plenty of cash to fund its growth milestones.

Veeva set a goal of reaching $3 billion in revenue by 2025 -- the fiscal year 2026 -- which would double its FY 2021 revenue. The company has plans to expand its Vault offerings to reach this goal. In the second-quarter conference call, CEO Peter Gassner alluded to plans to expand the Vault's Quality offerings.

Veeva has had a history of expanding its offerings -- including its newest product to enable faster validation management that will be available in 2022 -- and management believes that the Vault is early in its lifecycle, so this trend could continue. Product expansion within the Vault area could allow for continued 30% to 35% revenue growth for the segment, which would enable Vault to grow to over $2 billion in revenue by 2025.

Temporary setbacks

Investors still have some concerns about the stock, mainly its valuation. Veeva is currently trading at 25 times its fiscal 2022 sales guidance, which is by no means cheap. Veeva holds strong pricing power, stickiness, and leadership in this fast-growing industry, so the company could be worth paying up for.

Veeva's strong market position, expansion opportunities, and customer retention all point to the potential for it to meet its long-term revenue goals. Investors should especially watch retention, product expansion, and Vault revenue growth going forward -- all of which will show how successful Veeva is at expanding its ecosystem and bringing customers into it. If the company can do this, it has the potential to continue chugging along, rewarding patient investors along the way.

Comments / 1

Related
MarketWatch

Dell announces $5 billion share-buyback program

Dell Technologies Inc. offered a series of long-term guidance figures ahead of an analyst-day event Thursday. At the event, Dell plans to announce that it expects compound annual revenue growth of 3% to 4% through fiscal 2026, as well as compound annual growth in non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of at least 6% in the same span, according to a release. The company also intends to announce its expectation for net income to adjusted free-cash flow conversion of at least 100% during this span. Dell plans to announce the approval of a share-buyback program of up to $5 billion...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 High Growth Stocks to Buy Before They Explode

Chewy and GoPro have underperformed the broader tech sector this year. A jump in customer spending and the growth of the online pet retail market will be tailwinds for Chewy stock. GoPro's remarkable turnaround looks set to continue thanks to its direct-sales model and the growth of its subscription business.
STOCKS
Footwear News

As Stitch Fix Surpasses $2B in Sales, Will Its New ‘Freestyle’ Service Drive Further Growth?

Stitch Fix has made its name delivering stylist-curated boxes of clothing and accessories. The company is now looking to broaden its reach with a service that lets anyone purchase items directly from its site or app without expert input. Previously, customers had to order a box, or “Fix,” before gaining access to the direct buying experience, but the new service, branded as Stitch Fix Freestyle, is also open to first-time shoppers. On the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call Tuesday, CEO Elizabeth Spaulding outlined how the launch will help expand Stitch Fix’s user base beyond the more than four million active customers it...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veeva Systems#Life Sciences#Fy 2021
MarketWatch

Marin Software stock is both the biggest gainer and most active after renewing Google revenue share deal

Shares of Marin Software Inc. were both the biggest gainers and most active on major U.S. exchanges in afternoon trading Wednesdasy, after the digital advertising disclosed that it renewed a revenue share agreement with Alphabet Inc.'s Google LLC. The stock rocketed 58.7% on volume of 114.6 million shares, which compared with the full-day average of about 4.6 million shares. The company said the agreement with Google, which is for Marin to develop its enterprise technology platform and software products, is effective Oct. 1. That takes the place of the current revenue share agreement, which was entered into in...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Microsoft Pledges $60 Billion in Share Buybacks -- Here Are 4 Other Stocks It Could Buy Instead

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) recently announced a dividend hike and a new $60 billion share repurchase program. The software giant is a cash cow, and is committed to returning excess cash to shareholders. But what else could it buy? In this Motley Fool Live video segment from The Five recorded on Sept. 15, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall, Toby Bordelon, and Nicholas Rossolillo discuss four other companies Microsoft could acquire instead of repurchasing its own stock.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Las Vegas Herald

The Next 10 Years To Witness Freeze And Thaw Systems Market Scaling Up The Growth Ladder (US$ 253.5 Million)

The Freeze And Thaw Systems Market will witness a CAGR of 7%, reaching US$ 253.5 Million between 2019 to 2029. With medical IoT implying the use of wearable monitors, devices, and various integrated applications regarding healthcare needs, the healthcare vertical is bound to scale new-fangled heights in the upcoming period. This is what the healthcare vertical would all be in the next 10 years.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks That Could Take Off Before the End of the Year

ChemoCentryx stock has crashed this year, but with a key ruling from the FDA likely coming next month, it could become a hot buy again. Beyond Meat has many attractive growth opportunities ahead, and rising COVID-19 case numbers shouldn't discourage you from adding this exciting growth stock to your portfolio.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

Growth stocks have handily outperformed the S&P 500 over the last three-, five-, and 10-year periods. There's good reason to believe these businesses will continue to outperform the broader market. Conditions lately have been perfect for growth stocks. Not only have interest rates been extremely low, but the Federal Reserve...
STOCKS
Medagadget.com

The Next Decade To Witness Growth Of Trans Septal Access Systems Market Based On Influx Of New Technology At A CAGR Of 9.8%

The Trans Septal Access Systems Market is expected to be worth US$ 638 Million at a CAGR of 9.8% between 2019 to 2029. Healthcare is going the “digital” way. In other words, artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled medical devices and telemedicine are the concrete instances of the proliferation of the digital wave in the healthcare industry. This factor would be the one traversing the healthcare vertical in the forecast period.
BUSINESS
cuereport.com

Computer Vision System Market to Deliver Prominent Growth & Striking Opportunities Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends 2021-2026

The Computer Vision System Market report 2020-2026 presents an in-depth assessment of key trends, current scenarios, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, and deployment models. Historical and futuristic case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, Key player profiles, and strategies lead to builds stronger business decisions. This report covers the pre and post Covid-19 impact analysis and gives expert reviews to overcome it. The report also presents forecasts for Computer Vision System from 2020 till 2026.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Notable Veeva Systems Insider Makes $527.22 Thousand Sale

Jonathan Faddis, Svp, Gen. Counsel And Secretary at Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV), made a large insider sell on September 7, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Faddis sold 1,666 shares of Veeva Systems at a price of $316.46 per share. The total transaction amounted to $527,222.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

GE to buy BK Medical for $1.5 billion to expand ultrasound business

Shares of General Electric Co. rose 0.9% in premarket trading Thursday, after the industrial conglomerate said its Healthcare business unit was buying surgical visualization company BK Medical for $1.45 billion, from Altaris Capital Partners. Boston- and Copenhagen-based BK Medical has more than 650 employees and is growing revenue in the double-digit percentage range. The deal is expected to close in 2022. "Ultrasound today forms an integral part of many care pathways, and BK Medical is a strategic and highly complementary addition to our growing and profitable Ultrasound business," said GE Healthcare Chief Executive Kieran Murphy. GE Healthcare expects BK Medical to deliver "rapid" revenue growth, as well as margin expansion and free cash flow growth. GE's stock has slipped 4.9% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.6%.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Salesforce stock rallies after full-year revenue outlook nudged higher, upbeat 2023 guidance initiated

Shares of Salesforce.com Inc. rose 1.1% in premarket trading Thursday, after the customer relationship management software company nudged up its fiscal 2022 revenue outlook and provided 2023 guidance that was above expectations. The company, which is hosting its annual investor day on Thursday, said it now expects 2022 revenue of $26.25 billion to $26.35 billion, compared with the guidance range provided last month of $26.2 billion to $26.3 billion. For 2023, the company expects revenue of $31.65 billion to $31.80 billion, above the current FactSet consensus of $31.52 billion. The stock has rallied 16.5% year to date through Wednesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average , of which Salesforce is a component, gained 11.9%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
124K+
Followers
60K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy