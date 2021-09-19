CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eagles Game Today: Eagles vs 49ers injury report, schedule, live Stream, TV channel and betting preview for Week 1 NFL game

By Geoffrey Knox
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of Sunday, September 19th at 7 a.m. EST, the Philadelphia Eagles have 15 players on their injury report. We know what you’re thinking. Here we go again, right? Fear not. Many of the mentioned players were given rest days as veterans. It appears that only one player, Rodney McLeod, is ruled out while safety Marcus Epps is still in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

insidetheiggles.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Philadelphia Eagles Releasing Veteran Running Back Today

The Philadelphia Eagles’ backfield is no longer crowded. Before the deadline passed for final rosters, the Eagles’ front office parted ways with veteran tailback Jordan Howard. Howard began his NFL career with such promise, rushing for over 1,300 yards as a rookie. He performed very well for the Chicago Bears...
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles trade veteran offensive lineman for 2022 pick swap

The Eagles traded veteran offensive lineman Matt Pryor to the Colts on Tuesday morning for a 2022 late-round pick swap. It seemed very likely that Pryor would not make the Eagles’ roster so they get something for him instead of just cutting him. Here are the terms of the deal:
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

More bad news for the Cowboys ahead of their Week 3 game against the Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2021 season isn’t off to a great start. Not long after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Kickoff Game, news broke that they’d be losing two key starters in the near future. Starting wide receiver Michael Gallup was placed on injured reserve with the expectation he’ll miss three-to-five weeks. Starting right tackle La’el Collins, meanwhile, was hit with a five-game suspension that begins in Week 2.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fubo Tv#49ers#Live Tv#American Football#Eagles Injury Report#Niners#Channel#The Eagles Game#Philly#Fox#Schedule Philadelphia
The Spun

Michael Irvin Reacts To Jalen Hurts’ Performance On Sunday

Of all the NFL’s Week 1 outcomes, none were more surprising than the Eagles‘ blowout win and Jalen Hurts‘ stellar performance. Philadelphia obliterated the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Sunday. Hurts, the former Alabama and Oklahoma star, completed 27 of his 35 pass attempts for 264 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 62 yards rushing on seven carries. Is he the NFL’s next dual-threat quarterback?
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers sign Eagles training camp castoff running back

An Eagles training camp running back is returning to Philly this weekend. But not as an Eagle. The 49ers on Tuesday signed Eagles castoff Kerryon Johnson to replace another one-time Eagles training camp running back, Raheem Mostert. The 49ers placed Mostert on Injured Reserve Tuesday with a season-ending knee injury suffered on opening day against the Lions in Detroit. The Eagles claimed Johnson on waivers from the Lions on May 7, and he spent training camp here before getting released with an injury settlement on Aug. 17. Johnson also had a knee injury. Johnson played in the Eagles’ preseason opener against the Steelers on Aug. 12 and had two carries for 12 yards. In three seasons with the Lions, Johnson rushed for 1,225 yards and a 4.3 average and caught 61 passes for 527 yards. Mostert spent 2015 training camp with the Eagles, piling up 157 rushing yards on 39 carries and 194 more yards on 14 receptions. After stints with the Dolphins, Ravens, Browns, Jets and Bears, he finally found a home with the 49ers. He’s been hurt much of his career but among running backs with at least 250 career carries, his 5.67 rushing average is 3rd-highest in NFL history, behind Skeets Quinlan, who played for the Rams in the 1950s (5.87), and Hall of Fame Marion Motley (5.70), who played for the Browns in the 1940s and 1950s. Mostert ran for 220 yards in the 2019 NFC Championship Game against the Packers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts throws more dirt on Carson Wentz era with electric performance in Week 1 win over Falcons | QB report card

ATLANTA -- Jalen Hurts needed just seven plays Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons to show Eagles fans that this year will be different. The polarizing starting quarterback wasted little time displaying his dual-threat ability in the 32-6 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as he completed all four of his first-series passes, ran for a first down and tossed a beautiful bucket-pass touchdown to first-round pick DeVonta Smith.
NFL
The Spun

Eagles Release Veteran Player Following Week 1 Victory

The Philadelphia Eagles surprised many with their dominating performance over the Atlanta Falcons, winning 32-6. Unfortunately, one Eagles veteran won’t get much time to celebrate it. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are releasing veteran defensive tackle T.Y. McGill this week. McGill did not feature in yesterday’s game...
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles make roster decisions on 2 starters: Reactions to both

On the Monday following the Philadelphia Eagles‘ second game of the season, things are hot and heavy at the NovaCare Complex. But, when has that ever been a surprise?. The Birds lost two starters during Week 2’s game, starting right guard Brandon Brooks and their starting defensive end Brandon Graham. We learned on Sunday, Graham’s injury will end his season. On Monday, more news relating to the roster came.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eagles’ Crushing Injury News

The Philadelphia Eagles received some crushing injury news following their Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. According to multiple reports, veteran defensive lineman Brandon Graham is out for the year with a torn Achilles injury. Graham, 33, has been with the Eagles since 2010. The former first-round pick...
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers trying out son of Brett Farve's backup

The Green Bay Packers are trying out tight end Josh Pederson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Sunday, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s father, Doug, served as the Eagles’ head coach until 2020, after stints as a coordinator or assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and again with the Eagles. He won Super Bowl LII as the Eagles’ head coach, the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Before Pederson went into coaching, in his 13-year-long NFL career, he served as a backup quarterback on a number of NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He had two stints with Green Bay: one from 1995-1998, and one from 2001-2004. While with the Packers, Pederson was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI — and he spent many years as the backup quarterback to Packers legend Brett Farve.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Adding Veteran Running Back

Will Grier isn’t the only player joining the Dallas Cowboys this Wednesday. It turns out the front office has agreed to terms on a deal with a veteran running back as well. According to ESPN insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have signed former New York Giants running back Corey Clement.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Aaron Rodgers benched in Saints blowout

Welcome to Week 1 of the NFL season. Top matchups include the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Chicago Bears at the Los Angeles Rams in the Sunday night game. Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats,...
NFL
Sporting News

NFL picks, predictions for Week 2: 49ers run over Eagles; Bengals, Colts, Giants keep upsets coming

It's only Week 2, but there are just three games between unbeaten teams on the NFL schedule. Two of those games are in the NFC. The San Francisco 49ers travel to Philadelphia in what could be one of the more-entertaining games of the day. The 49ers are a road favorite worth watching. New Orleans travels to Carolina for a matchup between NFC rivals. Will Jameis Winston build on an impressive Week 1 performance?
NFL
NJ.com

NFL Week 2 picks: Predictions, point spreads, betting lines and top betting offers for every game | 49ers vs. Eagles, Cowboys vs. Chargers, Chiefs vs. Ravens, more

After a big week for underdogs, the 2021 season has already given us a ton of surprises. Will it continue in Week 2 or will order be restored?. Let’s get back to the business of picking all the games correctly. Along with Thursday, Sunday, Sunday night, Monday night entertainment and fantasy football, something else has returned to our weekly NFL fix: Point spreads, totals, over/unders, parlays and watching each and every score throughout the league.
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons vs. Eagles live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Last Season Records: Atlanta 4-12; Philadelphia 4-11-1 The Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 12 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to kick off their 2021 seasons. Returning after a rocky 4-12 season, Atlanta is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Philadelphia (4-11-1), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

149K+
Followers
341K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy