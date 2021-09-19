Day of Action in Onsted, Adrian showcases community's positive energy and excitement
Last weekend I experienced my third Day of Action “volunteer blitz.”. Since 2010, this community has held a Day of Action as per the National United Way volunteer movement. Typically held in June across the nation, the Day of Action provides for and highlights opportunities for local community members to volunteer for local nonprofit organizations. However, the last few years we have held our local Day of Action in conjunction with Habitat for Humanity’s Rock the Block neighborhood revitalization project.www.lenconnect.com
