The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival is right around the corner, and a star-studded lineup is about to take over the stage at T-Mobile Arena, and at AREA15 all weekend long. Over the last eleven years, the iHeartRadio Music Festival has made music history as artists and bands from many different genres have shared the stage in Las Vegas for the epic two-night show. From one-of-a-kind collaborations, to surprise performances, to unforgettable moments on-stage and backstage, it has only shown that truly anything can happen at this show.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO