Olivia Rodrigo Is More Sweet Than Sour At The iHeartRadio Daytime Stage

at40.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Rodrigo closed out the Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Samsung Galaxy for her first-ever festival performance. Performing her hit songs "Brutal," "Jealousy, Jealousy," "Driver's Licence," "Traitor," then closing out with "Good For U," the 18-year-old songstress had the crowd screaming throughout her entire set. Prior...

www.at40.com

Comments / 1

KEDM

Hell Is A Teenage Girl: Olivia Rodrigo, 'Jennifer's Body' And The Joy Of Rage

"Hell is a teenage girl." These are the first words spoken by Anita "Needy" Lesnicky, played by Amanda Seyfried, in the 2009 horror-comedy Jennifer's Body. As Needy narrates, the titular cheerleader Jennifer Check (Megan Fox) lies in bed, staring blankly out her window with blood-tinged eyes. Somewhere, beyond the panes of glass and pink-papered walls of Jennifer's bedroom, Needy waits, box cutter knife in hand, veiled by a starless Minnesota night. Just months ago, she and Jennifer were normal students — lifelong best friends — at Devil's Kettle High School. Now, their sandbox love is dead. Needy is "cracked," "loose around the edges," and she needs to let her feelings out.
MOVIES
WOKV

Madonna, Bieber kick off MTV VMAs; Olivia Rodrigo 1st winner

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, a night of highlighting music and pop culture, opened on Sunday with Madonna paying homage to the network's 40th anniversary followed by Justin Bieber’s high-energy performance. “They said we wouldn’t last,” Madonna said. “But we’re still here.”. After Madonna pranced off stage, Bieber and...
MUSIC
Variety

2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival Backstage Photos

Amid strict COVID-19 protocols, the iHeartRadio Music Festival returned to Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena over the weekend of Sept. 17 and 18. Acts including Dua Lipa, Finneas, Nelly and Weezer kicked off the concert showcase on Friday night, with Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Khalid and Sam Hunt among the highlights of Saturday’s lineup. The Daytime Stage also returned with Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid LAROI, All Time Low, Yungblud and more. Variety was backstage with stars from music and beyond.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Harper's Bazaar

Olivia Rodrigo's Butterfly Earrings Matched Her Versace Dress at the VMAs

Olivia Rodrigo may have already held her "Sour Prom," but the VMAs are her big night. The "Driver's License" singer wore a fun look for her first-ever MTV Video Music Awards: a strapless coral Atelier Versace gown with a purple tulle overlay and short train. She accessorized the look with matching magenta butterfly dangle earrings, and wore her hair in loose waves.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, and More Artists Who Won Big at the MTV VMAs

The MTV Video Music Awards took place in NYC on Sunday night, and it was a star-studded event. Artists like Lil Nas X, Kacey Musgraves, Saweetie, and more joined together at Barclays Center as they celebrated some of the biggest songs and music videos from this past year. While there were certainly some showstopping moments — including performances by Justin Bieber, Normani, and Chloe Bailey — we were excited to see which artists took home a moon person. Olivia Rodrigo kicked off the night by taking home push performance of the year on the red carpet, while BTS, Travis Scott, and host Doja Cat scored wins throughout the night. See the official list of winners ahead.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
collegefashion.net

I Dressed Like Olivia Rodrigo for a Week & Here’s What Happened

This week, I copied one of Gen Z’s newest and most fashionable icons, Olivia Rodrigo. This post may contain affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission if you purchase through our links. Please read our full disclosure here. This post will show you how to recreate Olivia Rodrigo’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vulture

Olivia Rodrigo Brought Lisa Frank Realness to the VMAs with ‘good 4 u’

Olivia Rodrigo made her VMAs debut on Sunday night with a joyful performance of “good 4 u,” starring herself, a team of masked dancers, and giant CGI butterflies. Rodrigo performed the scorched-earth breakup anthem decked out lace-up gloves and a tie-dye tutu (it was all very pop-punk Lisa Frank, Rodrigo’s visual reference of choice.) Rodrigo exercised impressive breath control throughout the performance, which ended with the singer “smashing” the camera with her microphone. “good 4 u” was but a delightful precursor to Rodrigo’s win of the first award of the night, Song of the Year, for “drivers license.” Rodrigo dedicated the award, in true Swiftie fashion, to the girls “writing songs on their bedroom floor,” adding, “There are a lot of people who will try to dim your light, but speaking your mind and sharing your heart are the most beautiful things in the world.” Good for her!
BEAUTY & FASHION
MTV

Olivia Rodrigo Flew Into The VMAs On A Literal Cloud

Olivia Rodrigo brought her Sour prom concert film to life at the 2021 VMAs on Sunday night (September 12), descending into Brooklyn’s Barclays Center riding an iridescent cloud as poofy as her dress. Her fellow partygoers, dapper in retro suits and flouncy dresses, waited below atop purple tables littered with party cups, as the telltale first notes of “Good 4 U” rang out.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Illini

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘SOUR’ encapsulates Gen Z

An ode to the universal teenage heartbreak coupled with the 21st century realities of navigating the world in a digital society, Olivia Rodrigo’s first album, “SOUR,” packs a punch in just 35 minutes. She references Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” in “brutal” along with Billy Joel’s “Uptown Girl” in “deja vu”...
CELEBRITIES
justjaredjr.com

Olivia Rodrigo Is Pretty In Pink at Her First MTV VMAs

Olivia Rodrigo steps out for her very first MTV Video Music Awards red carpet at the Barclays Center on Sunday (September 12) in Brooklyn, New York. The 18-year-old singer and actress is nominated for some major awards this year. She is also set to take the stage during the ceremony for a performance!
BROOKLYN, NY
The Bobby Bones Show

Gabby Barrett Serenades Her Husband On 2021 iHeartRadio Daytime Stage

Gabby Barrett wowed fans on the Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Samsung Galaxy — including with her song that’s up for two awards this year. Barrett performed on the Daytime Stage at the festival in Las Vegas on Saturday (September 18). Other artists in the star-studded lineup include fellow country singer Russell Dickerson, 24kGoldn, Tate McRae, Conan Gray, Yungblud, All Time Low, Saweetie, The Kid Laroi and Olivia Rodrigo.
CELEBRITIES
The Bobby Bones Show

Russell Dickerson Brings High-Energy Set To 2021 iHeartRadio Daytime Stage

Russell Dickerson immediately brought high energy to the Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Samsung Galaxy. Dickerson kicked off his set with his upbeat 2017 hit “Every Little Thing.” The denim-clad country artist was one of several to take the iHeartRadio Daytime Music Festival stage in Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon (September 18). Others in the star-studded lineup include fellow country singer Gabby Barrett, 24kGoldn, Tate McRae, Conan Gray, Yungblud, All Time Low, Saweetie, The Kid Laroi and Olivia Rodrigo.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Olivia Rodrigo Sizzles In Sheer Lace Catsuit At The Met Gala

The artist of the summer has made her Met Gala debut! Olivia Rodrigo stunned on the red carpet at the 2021 costume event in a sleek catsuit that was *good* for us all. Olivia Rodrigo’s reign continues! The “driver’s license” star made her first-ever appearance at the Met Gala. The 18-year-old slayed in a sheer lace catsuit designed by Saint Laurent with feather detailing around her shoulders. Her hair was pulled back in a sleek pony, and she rocked dangling silver earrings for fashion’s biggest night.
BEAUTY & FASHION
talesbuzz.com

Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber Score Big – Talesbuzz

Lil Nas X won the marquee Video of the Year award for his “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards, which celebrated their 40th anniversary with a performance-loaded broadcast at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Newcomer Olivia Rodrigo won three Moon Men during the ceremony...
CELEBRITIES

