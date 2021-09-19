Letter: McCarthy should be ousted following attack on Biden
Kevin McCarthy and some of his allies are blasting Joe Biden’s Afghan strategy. Where was McCarthy when his president, Donald Trump, was botching a once-in-a-century pandemic that now has taken more than 600,000 American lives? Where was McCarthy when the last recession happened? Where was McCarthy when Trump played patty-cake with Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un? Where was McCarthy when Trump urged his followers to storm the Capitol? I have found Republicans to lay blame but fail to recognize their own serious flaws.buffalonews.com
Comments / 0