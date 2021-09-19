CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Letter: McCarthy should be ousted following attack on Biden

Buffalo News
 5 days ago

Kevin McCarthy and some of his allies are blasting Joe Biden’s Afghan strategy. Where was McCarthy when his president, Donald Trump, was botching a once-in-a-century pandemic that now has taken more than 600,000 American lives? Where was McCarthy when the last recession happened? Where was McCarthy when Trump played patty-cake with Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un? Where was McCarthy when Trump urged his followers to storm the Capitol? I have found Republicans to lay blame but fail to recognize their own serious flaws.

buffalonews.com

Chicago Defender

Opinion: Why Lindsey Graham Is Trying to Rescue Rahm Emanuel

With civil rights groups and progressive members of Congress staunchly opposed to disgraced former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel becoming a prestigious ambassador, Emanuel is appealing for support from a set of politicians he has repeatedly relied on in his career: Republicans. Worried that certain Democratic senators will refuse to back...
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Examiner

Biden and Harris are unfit for office and should resign

Imagine this: You're taking your weekly trip to the grocery store. As the grocery store clerk tells you the total for groceries, your first thought is, "They must have made a mistake; it can't be that much." You pay and push your cart off to the side and recheck the total, item by item. Then sticker shock sets in. The clerk has made no errors. Welcome to America, Biden/Harris style.
AFP

Biden scrambles between multiple political fires

President Joe Biden cut a beleaguered figure Thursday as he raced to extinguish political fires on the left and right, at home and abroad, in an attempt to save his hopes of transforming the United States. Whether it's war, diplomatic incidents, economic shocks or an obstructionist Congress, all presidents feel the heat sooner or later. Biden's feeling all those flames at once. To the south, there is the human and national security drama of thousands of Haitian migrants abruptly appearing across the border from Mexico and camping under a Texas bridge.
Axios

Biden's big bet backfires

President Biden bit off too much, too fast in trying to ram through what would be the largest social expansion in American history, top Democrats privately say. Why it matters: At the time Biden proposed it, he had his mind set on a transformational accomplishment that would put him in the pantheon of FDR and JFK.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

