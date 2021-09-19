CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lib Dems: Give parents Covid catch-up vouchers to spend

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey says his party is the "gathering point" for everyone "fed up with the indecency and incompetence" of government. Addressing the Lib Dem conference, he told delegates they can deprive Boris Johnson of a majority at the next election. He announced a £5bn voucher scheme...

BBC

Lib Dems: Ed Davey angry over Conservatives' handling of social care crisis

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has said he's angry over the government's handling of the social care crisis. Speaking at his party's annual conference, Mr Davey drew on his own experience when he gave a passionate speech on his thoughts on Boris Johnson's plan. He called the resolution "little...
HEALTH
newschain

Lib Dems hold key to next general election, says Davey

Boris Johnson will only be ousted from No 10 if the Liberal Democrats take seats from the Tories at the next general election, party leader Sir Ed Davey will say. In his keynote address to the annual Lib Dem conference on Sunday, Sir Ed will urge activists to take on the Conservatives in their traditional heartlands and “crush the Tory blue wall”.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Davey
Person
Andrew Marr
Person
Boris Johnson
BBC

Lib Dem conference: Call to scrap Covid laws in pitch for Tory voters

The Liberal Democrats are calling for emergency coronavirus laws to be scrapped, as their party conference gets under way. Leader Sir Ed Davey is stepping up efforts to woo Conservative voters following the party's shock by-election victory in Chesham and Amersham. He will call for the Coronavirus Act to be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Lib Dem conference: Sir Ed Davey gambles on targeting Tories

"What do the Liberal Democrats stand for?" That - according to one senior Lib Dem MP - is the question the party needs to answer this weekend, at its annual conference. The pandemic has made it harder for a party which can struggle to get itself heard at the best of times to rebuild support after its devastating result in the 2019 general election.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Economy#Democrat#Chesham#Amersham#The Lib Dems#Tories#Liberal Democrats#Conservatives#The London Stock Exchange
Daily Mirror

Tories in southern heartlands think PM 'isn't a decent man', Lib Dem leader says

Tory voters in southern heartlands are set to turn against Boris Johnson because they believe he is “not a decent man”, Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey has claimed. Traditional Conservatives in “Blue Wall” constituencies the party has “taken for granted” could switch allegiance as the Tories focus on Red Wall seats they seized in the 2019 general election, according to Sir Ed.
ELECTIONS
BBC

Senedd talks: Lib Dems right not to be in discussions, says leader

The leader of the Liberal Democrats says the party's only Member of the Senedd (MS) is right not to be involved in deal talks with the Welsh government. Unlike ex-Lib Dem Education Minister, Kirsty Williams, Jane Dodds is sitting on the Senedd's opposition benches. Sir Ed Davey said it would...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Lib Dems will target seats of 20 Tory MPs who backed National Insurance rise

The Liberal Democrats have drawn up a “promise-breaker hit list” of 20 Conservative MPs backing the National Insurance rise who will be targeted this autumn to erode local support. In an attempt to maximise the political pain for Tories who broke their manifesto this week, the Lib Dems will focus...
POLITICS
