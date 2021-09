In summer 2020 I had been working at the same GP practice for 10 years and had seen the workload increase steadily. Each Monday morning I would start at 8am to get through the list of 50 phone calls and to see those needing urgent face-to-face review. I would finish my morning list just before 3pm and start my afternoon surgery 10 minutes later. At 6pm I would start looking at paperwork and around 8pm I would leave for home with the day’s work unfinished. Despite a 12-hour shift, it still felt as though the job was only half done.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 4 DAYS AGO