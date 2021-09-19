Geography with Goudge: NFL Players, 2021

(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map. The NFL season is now underway with packed stadiums for the first time since the 2019 season. Which region of the country produces the highest quality football players? The ‘Southern Slant’ is very evident in this week’s professional football players map. This per capita map is based on where the current active roster players went to high school. The spatial pattern is very similar to the FBS player production map from a couple weeks ago. One percent of the NFL players are from outside the U.S.