Aurora, NY

Southern Cayuga Conversations: Dehumanization of one is dehumanization of all

By Elaine Meyers Special to The Citizen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Southern Cayuga Anne Frank Tree Project will sponsor a variety of small group and Aurora and Hazard libraries discussions in October as part of our annual Community Read. We will be reading "All the Real Indians Died Off and 20 Other Myths About Native Americans" by Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz and Dina Gilio-Whitaker. The small group format allows for social distancing and more personal conversations.

#Dehumanization#Le Moyne College#American Indians#Native American History#Hazard#Community Read#Colonial History#About Native Americans#Covid#Abc Cayuga
