Some surprising players have popped up as significant Fantasy producers in the first two weeks of the Fantasy football season and are now firmly on the radar as free agent adds. Minnesota wide receiver K.J. Osborn caught a 64-yard TD pass against Arizona. He also had seven receptions in the Vikings' season opener. Derek Carr, meanwhile, has passed for 817 yards in his first two games, including 382 against the Steelers.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO