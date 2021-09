Road underdogs. If you've been backing them thus far in the 2021 NFL season, you're likely richer than you were two and a half weeks ago. Teams getting points away from home are 13-6 against the spread early on, despite being just 8-11 straight-up. That last record isn't bad considering the circumstances, but the difference is an indication that oddsmakers are putting too much stock into home-field advantage this September. Home squads are just 16-16 straight-up, but they're rarely hitting the number.

