Modesto’s Lindsay Pearce returns to ‘Wicked’ on Broadway, makes ‘Tonight Show’ debut

Broadway and Modesto native Lindsay Pearce came back in a big way this week, capped off with an appearance Friday on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”. The Modesto Junior College alum was cast as the lead role of Elphaba the “Wicked Witch of the West” in the Tony-winning musical “Wicked” at the start of 2020. She stepped on her first Broadway stage Feb. 25 that year painted in her character’s green skin. But then, just two weeks later, the Great White Way and really the whole world shut down with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.