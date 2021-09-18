CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Clippers outlast Mud Hens

Canton Repository
 6 days ago

Recap: Connor Marabell, Gabriel Arias and Daniel Johnson combined for 10 of the team's 12 hits as the Clippers held on to beat host Toledo 6-5. Marabell scored twice and Johnson drove in three runs, including two on a home run in the first inning. The Mud Hens rallied to take a 5-4 lead with four runs (three unearned) in the sixth, but Marabell scored on an error and Johnson drove in the winning run on a single in the seventh. Cam Hill (1-1) earned the win, despite a blown save opportunity, and Anthony Gose picked up his second save of the season.

