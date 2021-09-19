CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

Fire Weather Watch issued for East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, North Bay Mountains by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-19 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-21 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range; North Bay Mountains Gusty Offshore Winds and Drying Conditions Sunday Night through Tuesday Morning .A rapid shift towards gusty offshore winds and drier conditions will occur from Sunday night through Tuesday that will impact the interior North and East Bay hills above 1000 feet. These drying conditions and gusty offshore winds, in conjunction with near to record dry fuels across the interior, will result in an increased risk of critical fire weather concerns for the specified locations that see little or no rain this weekend. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING FOR GUSTY OFFSHORE WINDS FOR NORTH AND EAST BAY MOUNTAIN ZONES 507 AND 511 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 507 North Bay Mountains and Fire Weather Zone 511 East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range. * TIMING...11 PM Sunday night to 11 AM Tuesday morning. Initial burst of gusty offshore winds Sunday night to mid morning Monday. Drier conditions but lighter winds Monday daytime. Second shot of gusty offshore winds and drier conditions Monday night into Tuesday. * WINDS...North 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Local gusts possible up to 50 mph over the highest peaks in Napa County and interior Sonoma County. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fire starts would likely see rapid spread due to dry fuels, low humidity and gusty winds in areas that do not receive wetting rains over the weekend.

