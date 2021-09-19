Sandy Magnuson: Araceli Calderon would be an asset to our community
Energetic, passionate, invested, knowledgeable, experienced: Attributes demonstrated by effective school board members, attributes that describe Araceli Calderon. Ms. Calderon has extensive experience in education, leadership, collaboration, and advocacy. As Parent Involvement Coordinator for Centennial BOCES, she supports students and families in diverse ways – coordinating literacy festivals, engaging community partners, and connecting parents with resources. Her contributions to children and youth in our community have been vast and effective.www.greeleytribune.com
