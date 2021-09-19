CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Cowboys at Chargers: Time, TV, odds, prediction as Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert shoot it out in Week 2

By Patrik Walker
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming Week 2 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers got a lot more interesting over the past few days. Since dropping a close one to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1, the Cowboys were forced to move Randy Gregory to the reserve/COVID-19 list and and then both Michael Gallup and DeMarcus Lawrence to injured reserve -- the latter two set to miss multiple weeks with a calf and foot injury, respectively.

