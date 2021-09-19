Lima Public Library Book Reviews

Book Fool: Reading a Bibliophile’s Library is installed now in the Burling Library Gallery in Burling basement. Featuring the Salisbury House Library Collection from Grinnell College Special Collections, explore some rare material from the stacks. Meet ‘the book fool’, a book collector setting sail from a 1570 Ship of Fools and a more recent book lover of 20th century Iowa. Learn more about the bibliophile who collected the Salisbury House Library Collection, the books and manuscripts that call it home, and how it came to Grinnell College. The exhibit features Salisbury House Library Collection material ranging from 1483 to the 1940s — learn more about the historical, modern, and unique items of the SHLC.

