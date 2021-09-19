CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Lima Public Library Book Reviews

By Editorials
Lima News
 5 days ago

After The Calamity, the animals thought the humans had managed to do themselves in. But, it turns out, a few are cowering in makeshift villages. So the animals―among them a cat, a dog, a crow, a baboon, a horse, and a bear―have convened to debate whether to help the last human stragglers … or to eat them. Rest assured, there is a happy ending. Sort of.

www.limaohio.com

Comments / 0

Daily Ardmoreite

The Great Gatsby Featured at Champion Public Library’s October Book Club

Join others at the Champion Public Library for a monthly book club at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 7. Conversation, fellowship, and refreshments will be centered on popular book titles for adults to discuss. This month’s book, The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald will be discussed. The Great Gatsby, third...
ARDMORE, OK
rcreader.com

Constitution Day at the Davenport Public Library

DAVENPORT, IOWA (September 13, 2021) — On September 17, 1787, the most influential document in American history was signed, the US Constitution. To celebrate, we are giving away free pocket copies of the US Constitution on Friday, September 17. You can find your free copy at the self-checkout machines at the Main, Fairmount, and Eastern libraries.
DAVENPORT, IA
Florence News Journal

Library’ Book Club announces selections

• Dec. 9 – The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek, by Kim Michele Richardson. . The Library welcomes new participants to join in the discussions. Registration is required to participate. To register, or for additional information, call book club coordinator Debbie Quesada at (843) 413-7074, or email her at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
grinnell.edu

Book Fool Library Exhibit

Book Fool: Reading a Bibliophile’s Library is installed now in the Burling Library Gallery in Burling basement. Featuring the Salisbury House Library Collection from Grinnell College Special Collections, explore some rare material from the stacks. Meet ‘the book fool’, a book collector setting sail from a 1570 Ship of Fools and a more recent book lover of 20th century Iowa. Learn more about the bibliophile who collected the Salisbury House Library Collection, the books and manuscripts that call it home, and how it came to Grinnell College. The exhibit features Salisbury House Library Collection material ranging from 1483 to the 1940s — learn more about the historical, modern, and unique items of the SHLC.
GRINNELL, IA
theirregular.com

New books at Stratton library

STRATTON — Wendy Boyle, Librarian for the Stratton Public Library, recently announced the new books added this month. New titles in adult fiction include: “Another Kind of Eden” by James Lee Burke, “A Bad Day For Sunshine” by Darynda Jones, “Billy Summers” by Stephen King, “Blind Tiger” by Sandra Brown, “Bloodless” by Douglas Preston, “Chase” by Lisa Harris, “Class Act” by Stuart Woods, “Complications” by Danielle Steel, “Cul De Sac” by Joy Fielding, “Down Range” by Taylor Moore, “Falling” by T. J. Newman, “False Witness by Karin Slaughter, “A Good Day For Chardonnay” by Darynda Jones, “Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny, “The Noise” by James Patterson, “Robert B. Parker’s Stone’s Throw” by Mike Lupica, “Slow Fire Burning” by Paula Hawkins, “Steel Fear” by Brandon Webb, “Striking Range” by Margaret Mizushima, “Vortex” by Catherine Coulter and “The Women’s March” by Jennifer Chiaverini.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WETM

Horseheads Free Library Book Sale

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM)- The Horseheads Free Library book sale is taking place from September 14th to September 18th. The sale is at the Town and County Fire Department located at 130 Gardner Rd, Horseheads N.Y. There will be thousands of books to choose from, along with audiobooks and even DVDs...
HORSEHEADS, NY
indypl.org

Read Right Now! Books and Libraries

We love all books and we cannot lie! These stories are double favorites - books about books and books about libraries, because we love both! Have you ever wondered how a book gets on the shelf at the library? In this video, join Shael on a virtual visit to the library to see what it's all about, inside, outside, and behind the scenes!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Renna Media

Cranford Public Library to host Annual Picture Book Palooza

Join the Cranford Public Library for their third annual Picture Book Palooza, featuring Anne Appert, Mike Ciccotello, Rosanne Kurstedt, and Laura Sassi!. Picture book authors and illustrators will be sharing books and crafts on Saturday, September 25 at 10:00 a.m. in the Cranford Community Center. This free event, for children ages 4-8 and their families, will provide young readers with an opportunity to meet the creators of some truly amazing stories!
CRANFORD, NJ
WNMT AM 650

Superior Library Book Sale Fundraiser

SUPERIOR, WI (KDAL) – The Friends of the Superior Public Library are holding a book sale on Friday from 10 to 5 and Saturday from 10 to 2. A variety of gently used books, movies, audio books, magazines and more are featured in the sale to benefit library services and programs throughout the year.
SUPERIOR, WI
bigbendsentinel.com

Pulitzer Prize-winner Lawrence Wright to discuss his pandemic-themed book at Alpine Public Library, kicking off new series on Big Bend healthcare

ALPINE – New Yorker-staff writer and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Lawrence Wright will discuss his novel The End of October on Wednesday, September 22, at 7 p.m., as part of Alpine Public Library’s new series of community conversations on healthcare resources in the Big Bend region. Wright’s novel is about a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Lima News

Book sale planned at Van Wert’s Brumback Library

VAN WERT — The Brumback Library Fall Book Sale will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, in the library’s Reading Room at 215 W. Main St., Van Wert. Books, DVDs, paperbacks and a wide array of other materials will be available for purchase. https://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2021/09/web1_Calendar_image-15.jpg.
VAN WERT, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fall Book Sale, Teen Maker Mondays and more at Northland Public Library

Sept. 24-26 Northland’s semi-annual Book Sale will be back and bigger than ever. It will be located in the board room on the library’s lower level. Let’s get making! Tweens and teens ages 12 to 18 can pick up a project to make at home. The library gives you the supplies and instructions, and you get creating! Kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis as supplies last. Pick up a kit at the Children and Teen Services desk.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nique.net

Books return to library shelves

After a year transformed by the COVID-19 pandemic, during which the Georgia Tech Library was compelled to shift most of its resources and services to a digital format, the Library is finally welcoming back its Core Collection of physical books. The collection has been missing from the Institute’s library since renovations on Price Gilbert began in 2017, but were not brought back until now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

