Week 2 of the 2021 season sees the Carolina Panthers go up against a familiar foe when they welcome the New Orleans Saints to Bank of America Stadium. The Carolina Panthers are now turning their attention to their first divisional clash of the 2021 season against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium. This has been a difficult matchup over the last couple of years, with Sean Payton’s men picking up two victories against their NFC South rivals in 2020 before faltering early in the playoffs once again.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO