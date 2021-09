The refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 is finally here, arriving with a long list of changes and updates over the preceding 2021 model year. The big headline here is the completely overhauled cabin space, which can be found on LT trim levels and above. The infotainment spec now includes a 13.4-inch color touchscreen as standard on LT, RST, LT Trail Boss, LTZ, and High Country trims, as well as the new ZR2 off-roader. A 12.3-inch configurable instrument cluster is standard on all models equipped with the updated interior, as is a range of Google-powered features, such as Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included as well, while an optional electronic shift control feature is offered with most trim levels.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO