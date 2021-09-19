CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jets' Jamison Crowder: Expected to play in Week 2

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrowder (groin) is listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. After being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in week, Crowder practiced in a limited fashion Thursday and Friday due to a groin issue. According to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, head coach Robert Saleh expressed optimism about the statuses of Crowder and fellow wideout Keelan Cole (knee), and little appears to have changed on that front as the Week 2 contest approaches. Confirmation of Crowder's availability will arrive before the first wave of games Sunday, with the Jets kicking off at 1 p.m. ET.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc11.com

New York Jets receiver Jamison Crowder still recovering from COVID, out vs. Carolina Panthers

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- - New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder will miss the season opener at Carolina on Sunday while he continues to recover from COVID-19. Crowder, who led the Jets in receptions the last two seasons, was placed on the COVID-19 list last Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus. Crowder is vaccinated, but is still working through symptoms.
NFL
Yardbarker

Jamison Crowder Ruled Out Against Panthers; What it Means For Jets

Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder has been ruled out for Sunday's opener against the Carolina Panthers, per head coach Robert Saleh. Crowder was placed on the COVID-19 list late last week after testing positive for the virus. As much as New York improved at the wide receiver position this offseason—bringing...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
chatsports.com

Jets’ Jamison Crowder out for Sunday, Keelan Cole will be game-time decision

With the Jets kicking off their 2021 regular season in just a few days (this Sunday against the Panthers), the receiving corps isn’t at full health. In his Friday press conference prior to practice, head coach Robert Saleh revealed Jamison Crowder is a no-go for Sunday’s matchup, per Connor Hughes of The Athletic.
NFL
Yardbarker

Return of Crowder, Cole Is 'Priceless' For Jets' Offense

Looking to build on a promising finish to Sunday's loss to the Panthers, Zach Wilson will have two more weapons at his disposal in Week 2. The Jets will welcome both veteran wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Keelan Cole back to the fold on Sunday against the Patriots. Crowder was...
NFL
chatsports.com

New York Jets activate WR Jamison Crowder from reserve/COVID-19 list

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder has been activated to the New York Jets‘ active roster form the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced. We've activated WR Jamison Crowder. The Jets had one open spot on their roster. Crowder’s activation brings the active roster to the limit of 53 players. Thursday marked the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Patriots#American Football#Nfl Network#Espn Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

NFL Week 2 Injury Report: Marquise Brown, Michael Pittman, Jamison Crowder on long list of iffy wideouts

After an action-packed Week 1, we're set for a big Week 2 that unsurprisingly has a notably larger injury report than that of the season's opening slate of games. However, the majority of concerns are found within the wide receiver position, as key Fantasy players at quarterback, running back and tight end are healthy for the most part. There are a couple of big names already ruled out, however, so without let's dive into the health outlook as of early Sunday morning:
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jamison Crowder’s season debut will have to wait despite prior optimism

The New York Jets are looking to avenge their defeat to the Carolina Panthers in the season opener. They will be hosting the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium in Week 2, hoping to secure their first win of the season. However, despite previous optimism about his availability, it turns out rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and company won’t have the help of Jamison Crowder.
NFL
New York Post

The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Patrick Mahomes’ Net Worth?

NFL Football player Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs might surpass the New York Giants' Eli Manning as the highest-paid player in the NFL once the 25-year-old starting quarterback gets a few...
NFL
fastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFL
hot969boston.com

Cam Newton Announces Future Plans

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 27: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots runs the ball in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
NFL
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy