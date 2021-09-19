Jets' Jamison Crowder: Expected to play in Week 2

Crowder (groin) is listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. After being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in week, Crowder practiced in a limited fashion Thursday and Friday due to a groin issue. According to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, head coach Robert Saleh expressed optimism about the statuses of Crowder and fellow wideout Keelan Cole (knee), and little appears to have changed on that front as the Week 2 contest approaches. Confirmation of Crowder's availability will arrive before the first wave of games Sunday, with the Jets kicking off at 1 p.m. ET.