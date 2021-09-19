Religious Offerings: International Day of Peace observances planned for Tuesday

International Peace Day

Tuesday is observed as International Day of Peace.

Social Justice Advocates organizes a ceremony and march outside the Lucas County Courthouse, 700 Adams St., Toledo, at 1 p.m. There will be a brief statements and an acknowledgement of co-sponsors around a Peace Pole, bearing the multilingual phrase “May Peace Prevail on Earth,” followed by a march around the block.

The event is inclusive, nonviolent and nonpartisan; masks are encouraged.

The MultiFaith Council of Northwest Ohio and the UToledo Multifaith Council also come together for an observance at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Ingman Room of the UT Student Union, 2965 W. Centennial Dr., Toledo. There will be a Universal Worship Service, a dedication of a new Peace Pole to be installed at UT, and a recommitment to the Greater Toledo Compassionate Community. Campus and community representatives are set to participate.

For more information, go to multifaithcouncil.org .

Red Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army of Northwest Ohio Area Services hosts its eighth annual 5K in International Park on Oct. 2. Registration, $25, is open now at runsignup.com/Race/OH/Toledo/RedKettleRelay .

The road race is one of the kickoff events for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign. The seasonal drive raises funds and awareness of year-round programs, including emergency assistance like food, utilities and rent, as well as annual assistance in grocery gift cards and toys distributed specifically around Christmas.

Onsite registration begins at 7:30 a.m., and the race begins at 8:30 a.m.

Deacons ordained

Bishop Daniel Thomas of the Diocese of Toledo ordained several men to the permanent diaconate at Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary on Saturday.

Men set for ordination were: Bruce A. Alge, Kevin P. Coulter, Michael P. Dazley, Paul W. Feasel, Gregg E. Focht, David K. Gerardi, Fred C. Herold, Jason R. Hinners, Thomas J. Hojnacki, Eugene R. Honigford, Matthew J. Kettinger, David J. Krempec, David L. Maas, John F. Murray, Jr., James M. O’Donnell, William H. Petro, Richard A. Sasala, Jr., James E. Savage, Gregory F. Siebenaller, Michael T. Swanson, James J. Tokarsky, Timothy R. Walters, and Jose L. Zamora.

A deacon is an ordained minister in the Catholic Church; permanent deacons who serve parishes can be single or married, and fulfill some but not all of the duties of a priest.

Franciscan Gala

The Sylvania Franciscan Gala, which raises funds to support the ministries of the Sisters of St. Francis of Sylvania, is slated for Saturday. Gene Kranz, former director of mission control at NASA, is the honorary chair, and will share opening remarks via Zoom.

The gala includes food, dancing, a wine pull, gift card raffle tree, and silent auction. A preview of the auction is available now, and bidding begins on Wednesday; among the items are NASA and Apollo 13 memorabilia donated by Mr. Kranz.

Bidding ends at 10 p.m. Saturday.

The gala begins at 6 p.m. at the Franciscan Center, 6832 Convent Blvd., Sylvania. Tickets, $100, can be purchased online at sistersosf.org or by calling 419-824-3625. Those who cannot attend can also participate virtually; go to sosfgala2021.givesmart.com .

The St. Francis and St. Clare Awards will be also given at the gala for those honored in 2020 and 2021. The 2020 St. Francis Award goes to Eileen Kerner, and the St. Clare Award goes to Linda Fadden. The 2021 St. Clare Award goes to Kathleen Faist, and the St. Francis Award goes to Kathie Pasquarella.