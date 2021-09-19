CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toledo, OH

Religious Offerings: International Day of Peace observances planned for Tuesday

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yXqwq_0c0mYuzk00

International Peace Day

Tuesday is observed as International Day of Peace.

Social Justice Advocates organizes a ceremony and march outside the Lucas County Courthouse, 700 Adams St., Toledo, at 1 p.m. There will be a brief statements and an acknowledgement of co-sponsors around a Peace Pole, bearing the multilingual phrase “May Peace Prevail on Earth,” followed by a march around the block.

The event is inclusive, nonviolent and nonpartisan; masks are encouraged.

The MultiFaith Council of Northwest Ohio and the UToledo Multifaith Council also come together for an observance at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Ingman Room of the UT Student Union, 2965 W. Centennial Dr., Toledo. There will be a Universal Worship Service, a dedication of a new Peace Pole to be installed at UT, and a recommitment to the Greater Toledo Compassionate Community. Campus and community representatives are set to participate.

For more information, go to multifaithcouncil.org .

Red Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army of Northwest Ohio Area Services hosts its eighth annual 5K in International Park on Oct. 2. Registration, $25, is open now at runsignup.com/Race/OH/Toledo/RedKettleRelay .

The road race is one of the kickoff events for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign. The seasonal drive raises funds and awareness of year-round programs, including emergency assistance like food, utilities and rent, as well as annual assistance in grocery gift cards and toys distributed specifically around Christmas.

Onsite registration begins at 7:30 a.m., and the race begins at 8:30 a.m.

Deacons ordained

Bishop Daniel Thomas of the Diocese of Toledo ordained several men to the permanent diaconate at Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary on Saturday.

Men set for ordination were: Bruce A. Alge, Kevin P. Coulter, Michael P. Dazley, Paul W. Feasel, Gregg E. Focht, David K. Gerardi, Fred C. Herold, Jason R. Hinners, Thomas J. Hojnacki, Eugene R. Honigford, Matthew J. Kettinger, David J. Krempec, David L. Maas, John F. Murray, Jr., James M. O’Donnell, William H. Petro, Richard A. Sasala, Jr., James E. Savage, Gregory F. Siebenaller, Michael T. Swanson, James J. Tokarsky, Timothy R. Walters, and Jose L. Zamora.

A deacon is an ordained minister in the Catholic Church; permanent deacons who serve parishes can be single or married, and fulfill some but not all of the duties of a priest.

Franciscan Gala

The Sylvania Franciscan Gala, which raises funds to support the ministries of the Sisters of St. Francis of Sylvania, is slated for Saturday. Gene Kranz, former director of mission control at NASA, is the honorary chair, and will share opening remarks via Zoom.

The gala includes food, dancing, a wine pull, gift card raffle tree, and silent auction. A preview of the auction is available now, and bidding begins on Wednesday; among the items are NASA and Apollo 13 memorabilia donated by Mr. Kranz.

Bidding ends at 10 p.m. Saturday.

The gala begins at 6 p.m. at the Franciscan Center, 6832 Convent Blvd., Sylvania. Tickets, $100, can be purchased online at sistersosf.org or by calling 419-824-3625. Those who cannot attend can also participate virtually; go to sosfgala2021.givesmart.com .

The St. Francis and St. Clare Awards will be also given at the gala for those honored in 2020 and 2021. The 2020 St. Francis Award goes to Eileen Kerner, and the St. Clare Award goes to Linda Fadden. The 2021 St. Clare Award goes to Kathleen Faist, and the St. Francis Award goes to Kathie Pasquarella.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Blade

Groups unite to promote peace

Stopping to recite prayers at each of the four corners on the block, members of many community groups came together Tuesday at the Lucas County Courthouse to call for peace in all aspects of life.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lucas County, OH
City
Sylvania, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Society
Lucas County, OH
Society
The Blade

University thespians to return to the stage this fall

University of Toledo students will once again perform before live audiences starting this fall — that is, barring any surprise coronavirus outbreaks or other emergencies. Of course, it won’t be a full return to “normal,” since masks will be required for both performers and audiences, said Holly Monsos, chairman of the UT Department of Theatre and Film. But it’ll be a big change from the 2020-2021 school year, when all student performances had to be livestreamed.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Tickets available for Great Lakes museum cruise raffle

A coronavirus consequence has slowed down sales of raffle tickets that are part of the National Museum of the Great Lakes’ biggest fund-raiser of the year. The Great Lakes Historical Society, which operates the museum, has for about two decades raffled off donated trips aboard Interlake Steamship Co. freighters as they ply their trades, typically hauling coal or iron ore from Lake Superior ports to consumers in places like northwest Indiana, Detroit, or Cleveland — or even the Detroit Edison power plant in Monroe.
LIFESTYLE
The Blade

New executive director named at Ability Center

The Ability Center has hired a new executive director to replace Tim Harrington, who retired after 22 years leading the nonprofit. Stuart James, who was most recently the executive director of the Historic Center for Independent Living in Berkely, Calif., will lead The Ability Center in its continued efforts to create inclusive environments for people with disabilities in northwest Ohio, the center said.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David J
Person
Gene Kranz
The Blade

John Christiansen (1970-2021)

John Christiansen, whose research in solar technology for his longtime employer, First Solar, contributed to patents, died Saturday in Hospice of Northwest Ohio, South Detroit Avenue. He was 50.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Special Events: Brett Eldredge performs at Toledo Zoo Amphitheater on Friday

Brett Eldredge brings his Good Day Tour to the Toledo Zoo Amphitheater on Friday. Eldredge is a singer-songwriter who's been on the country music scene for about a decade. His Good Day Tour features songs from his latest album, Sunday Drive , released in 2020, as well as fan-favorite hits like “Don’t Ya,” “Beat of the Music,” “Wanna Be That Song,” and “Love Someone.”
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Former Ohio Justice Andy Douglas dies at age 89

[1932-2021] Andrew Grant Douglas, a lawyer and labor-friendly Republican elected to 10 consecutive two-year terms on Toledo City Council and three six-year terms on the Ohio Supreme Court, died Thursday at home in Dublin, Ohio. He was 89.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Social Justice Advocates#Universal Worship Service#Ut#Multifaithcouncil Org#Salvation Army#The Catholic Church#Franciscan#Zoom#Apollo#St Clare Awards#The St Clare Award#The St Francis Award
The Blade

Plants are one investment that grows in value

Sit back and take a look around your home. Have the items you’ve purchased over time increased in value, stayed the same, or decreased?. While you maybe able to cite examples in each of those categories, I am willing to wager that most items have decreased. How about the computer, cell phone or tablet? Shoes and clothes? Furniture? Before this year I would have said vehicle, but because of the shortages, I have heard people are selling used vehicles for the same or more than what they had purchased it for.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Statehouse protests target 'critical race theory'

COLUMBUS — Roughly 50 people braved the rain on Tuesday to protest what they claim is the indoctrination of Ohio students that U.S. history is littered with racism that persists in society today. Another group mounted a counter-protest to preserve a resolution adopted by the State Board of Education that...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Blade

To the editor: Billionaire space exploits a waste

"Your mission has shown the world that space is for all of us," announced Elon Musk's SpaceX after four space tourists ended a trip to orbit. The wealth of Elon Musk is about $196 billion. Stated another way, if Mr. Musk were to evenly divide his wealth among everyone in Fulton, Williams, Henry and Defiance counties (population 144,235), we'd each get over $1.35 million.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy