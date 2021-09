LONDON — China and the U.S. are taking more aggressive steps in regulating large tech firms, challenging the European Union's dominance in the space. For some time, the EU has led the way in regulating tech. This is partly because the region has no large technology firms of its own; as such, regulation was the one area where Europe could dominate. High-profile policies such as GDPR — or the General Data Protection Regulation, which give users a stronger say over how their data is used — made headlines around the world and forced technology giants to make changes.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 11 HOURS AGO