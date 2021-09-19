CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Judge Bars Public Health Order

By Deanna Garcia
Documented
Documented
 4 days ago
Federal Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled Thursday that the Biden administration can no longer expel migrant families apprehended at the southern border. Sullivan noted that the ruling would force the government to make tough decisions, but determined there are enough COVID-19 measures it could follow to avoid continued expulsions. The order doesn’t take effect for 14 days. The Biden administration relied on the public health order to turn away adults and families due to the pandemic. Over 985,000 migrants were expelled at the border since the rule was implemented. The American Civil Liberties Union filed the suit with other advocacy groups. CNN

In other federal immigration news…

U.S. Requires COVID-19 Vaccines for Incoming U.S. Citizens

Starting Oct. 1, the Biden administration will require immigrants to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 before they become permanent residents. Proof of vaccination will be required and part of the general medical examination form, which requires potential residents “to show they are free from any conditions that would render them inadmissible under the health-related grounds.” Measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox vaccinations are already required for those seeking permanent residency. The requirement grants an exemption for medical and religious reasons and for children. The Hill

Biden Administration Continued Haitian Deportation Flights

Human rights advocates expressed frustration with the Biden administration for continuing repatriation flights to Haiti, despite the country’s current political, economic and environmental disasters. On Wednesday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement expelled 86 Haitian nationals from the U.S. ICE didn’t comment on the situation, but the Department of Homeland Security confirmed the flights took place. “Hours after the 7.2 magnitude earthquake, President Joe Biden released a statement saying that the United States was a ‘friend’ of Haiti. A ‘friend’ does not continuously inflict pain on another friend,” said Guerline Jozef, co-founder and executive director of the Haitian Bridge Alliance. The Hill

In other Washington news, a federal appellate court stopped a judge’s order that would’ve capsized the Biden administration’s effort to limit immigration arrests.

The post Federal Judge Bars Public Health Order appeared first on Documented .

