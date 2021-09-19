CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Name Is Pauli Murray review – illuminates a brilliant and uncompromising firebrand

By Wendy Ide
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
Trailblazer… Pauli Murray.

A black, queer, gender nonconforming lawyer, civil rights activist, feminist, poet and priest, Pauli Murray (1910-85) was ahead of her time. It is perhaps because of this, and despite her contributions to real social change, her friendship with Eleanor Roosevelt and her influence on people such as Ruth Bader Ginsburg, that she remains a little-known figure in US history. This thorough and informative documentary, from the team behind RBG, shines a light on a brilliant and uncompromising firebrand who paved the way for generations to come.

The Guardian

