Environment

5 Issues to Watch at Climate Week 2021

By World Resources Institute
ecowatch.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld leaders are gathering in New York this week and next for the UN General Assembly meeting (UNGA76) and Climate Week. The two major events come at a critical moment for climate action. The world is facing an emergency. Nearly every person on the planet felt the impacts of climate...

Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
Derrick

Norway's center-left gains after vote; climate is key issue

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The center-left bloc in Norway appears to have won Monday’s general election, according to the first official projection, which shows the ruling Conservatives would lose power after a campaign dominated by climate change and the future of the country’s oil and gas exploration industry. With a...
eenews.net

Climate to dominate U.N. General Assembly next week

The United Nations General Assembly spotlights climate change next week, with many countries hoping the world’s major economies offer details on how they’ll deliver the policies and finance needed to cut planet-warming pollution. The annual U.N. meeting comes less than six weeks before leaders head to Glasgow, Scotland, to highlight...
agnetwest.com

AFT Adds to Policy Team to Tackle Climate Issues

American Farmland Trust (AFT) just filled a new position on its policy team to tackle climate issues. Samantha Levy joins the policy team as climate policy manager to lead the organization’s climate policy agenda. American Farmland Trust is preparing a multiyear strategy to advance transformational climate policy at the state and federal level, including the 2023 Farm Bill.
Axios

Watch: A conversation on investing in advanced climate tech

On September 23 at 12:30pm ET, Axios business editor Dan Primack and Axios Today﻿ host Niala Boodhoo will explore how alternative energy investments toward climate solutions function in the private and public sector today, featuring Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Galvanize Climate Solutions co-founder Tom Steyer. Register. Go deeper. Why...
ecowatch.com

World Leaders' Lack of Urgency to Fight Climate Crisis Hangs Over UN General Assembly

Stark warnings abound as world leaders gather for the UN General Assembly this week. The annual meeting will likely be dominated by the coronavirus pandemic and climate change — it comes just six weeks before the UN's COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Current ambitions from the world's countries are not nearly enough to keep warming within non-cataclysmic limits, the UN warned Friday. The aggregation of climate action plans from 191 nations would heat the planet by a horrific 4.9°F (2.7°C) by 2100, the report found, with time rapidly running out to limit warming to the 2.7°F (1.5°C) goal set out in the Paris agreement.
atlanticcitynews.net

Bhumi Pednekar to speak at Climate Week in New York

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI): Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, who has been a fierce advocate of climate conservation, has been invited to speak at the Climate Week in New York. Announcing the development, Divya Sharma, India Executive Director, Climate Group, said, "We are pleased to host Bhumi Pednekar at...
The New Yorker

It’s Climate Week Again, but the Calendar Is Running Out

It’s Climate Week in New York City, an event that, as it has every autumn since 2009, features a series of speeches, awards, presentations, and protests that coincide roughly with the meeting of the United Nations General Assembly. I’m glad that it’s happening, but, as with the endless annual global climate negotiations (this year’s will be in November, in Glasgow), there’s a danger that we’ll come to think of the climate crisis as a standard piece of our mental furniture and as not what it actually is: a time-bound emergency that must be tackled full on, right now. The city has had Fashion Week since 1943, and the Toy Fair since 1903; but there’s clearly much more work to be done in climate than in couture or Candyland, and not nearly as much time.
albuquerqueexpress.com

UN chief underlines climate change issue at UNGA says, worl

New York [US], September 21 (ANI): Urging the world to wake up to climate change, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed in his UNGA address that the globe is on the edge of an abyss and moving in the wrong direction. While speaking at the 76th high-profile UNGA session, focusing on...
Travel Weekly

Global call issued for decade of climate action in tourism

A group of leading travel and tourism organisations has issued an urgent call for companies and associations in the sector to “commit to a decade of climate action in tourism”. The call comes from the Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism, ahead of COP26, the UN Climate Change Conference,...
The Independent

US, China unveil separate big steps to fight climate change

The two biggest economies and largest carbon polluters in the world announced separate financial attacks on climate change Tuesday.Chinese President Xi Jinping said his country will no longer fund coal-fired power plants abroad, surprising the world on climate for the second straight year at the U.N. General Assembly. That came hours after U.S. President Joe Biden announced a doubling of financial aid to poorer nations so they could switch to cleaner energy and cope with global warming’s worsening impacts.This could provide some momentum going into major climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland in less than six weeks, experts said. Running...
Pantagraph

LETTER: Cover all sides of climate issue

Considering the new energy law in Illinois, residents might be interested in seeing some scientific data on the climate. Steven Koonin, a physicist at the Department of Energy in the Obama administration authored a book titled:. “Unsettled, What Climate Science Tells Us, What it Doesn’t, and Why it Matters”. Somehow...
The Independent

Racism, climate and divisions top UN agenda as leaders meet

Racism, the climate crisis and the world’s worsening divisions will take center stage at the United Nations on Wednesday, a day after the U.N. chief issued a grim warning that “we are on the edge of an abyss.”For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, more than two dozen world leaders appeared in person at the U.N. General Assembly on the opening day of their annual high-level meeting. The atmosphere was somber, angry and dire.China’s President Xi Jinping warned that “the world has entered a period of new turbulence and transformation.” Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö said: “We are...
ecowatch.com

U.S., China Announce Climate Actions at UN General Assembly

The world's two biggest economies and carbon polluters both announced steps to cut off financing that fuels the climate crisis Tuesday at the UN General Assembly. The announcements come as leaders seek to build momentum before the UN's COP26 climate conference in November. Xi Announces Ending of Chinese Coal Support...
The Independent

UN health agency sets higher, tougher bar for air quality

The World Health Organization said Wednesday that the harmful health effects of air pollution kick in at lower levels than it previously thought and it is setting a higher bar for policymakers and the public in its first update to its air quality guidelines in 15 years. The U.N. health agency released its revised Air Quality Guidelines as climate change is a leading topic at the U.N. General Assembly in New York Chinese President Xi Jinping announced Tuesday that China will no longer fund power plants fired by coal, which generates several of the pollutants covered by the...
