Jets elevate LB Del’Shawn Phillips, S Adrian Colbert from practice squad for Week 2

Two Jets practice squad members are back on the active roster for Week 2.

New York promoted linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips and safety Adrian Colbert for Gang Green’s Week 2 matchup with the Patriots. Both played in the Jets’ Week 1 loss to the Panthers after injuries forced them into action.

Phillips played 57 snaps at outside linebacker against Carolina after Jamien Sherwood and Blake Cashman left with injuries. Neither will play this week, which gives Phillips the inside track to start if the Jets aren’t comfortable with the recently signed B.J. Goodson just yet. Phillips ended up leading the Jets with 11 tackles.

Colbert stepped in after Lamarcus Joyner left with an injury in the first quarter and Sheldrick Redwine gave up a long touchdown to Robby Anderson in the second. He finished with three tackles in 34 snaps.