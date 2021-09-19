Is it possible to still get shared custody?

Long story short I had a child with my mistress and my wife eventually found out. Well in order to keep my wife and family together I abandoned my child. Well I recently got served with child support and me and wife agreed that if i'm going to be paying for the child that I might as well go for shared custody. The problem is my wife made it clear to the mistress that she wasn't accepting of the child and that the child was not welcomed in the house. Without proof of this conversation will this hold up on court?