CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Is there a lawyer willing to help me sue the state of Illinois and the child service agency One Hope United?

By Asked in Pell City, AL
avvo.com
 7 days ago

I live in Alabama and 2 years ago my ex wife who lives in Illinois got in trouble with the law for child endangerment and the kids were taken from her and when I was notified about the situation two weeks later they told me I couldn't have my children even though I had no ties to my ex besides with the kids and that I would have to fight for them in court, the first social worker was very biased and sabotaged the case until I got her fired none could explain to me why I couldn't have my kids it's been two years now and I am still fighting this case the return home date they set was over a year and a half ago but they still seem to not have their stuff together and been dragging this out for two years now causing severe trauma to both my children and me for no reason at all and I am wondering if their is someone willing to help me.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Canadians home after Huawei CFO resolves US charges

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hugged two Canadians who landed in Canada on Saturday following what amounted to a high-stakes prisoner swap involving China, the U.S. and Canada. Trudeau greeted Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor after their plane landed in Calgary, Alberta early Saturday. The men were...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
State
Alabama State
ABC News

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, 88, running for reelection

Iowa's senior Republican senator, Chuck Grassley, announced in an early morning tweet Friday that, at age 88, he will seek reelection in 2022. Grassley, who will be 89 by Election Day next year, is proud of his physical fitness, and not-so-subtly bragged about in a tweet announcing his run that showed him jogging before sunrise in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Worker#Statute Of Limitations#Child Endangerment#Decree#State

Comments / 0

Community Policy