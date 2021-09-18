Is there a lawyer willing to help me sue the state of Illinois and the child service agency One Hope United?

I live in Alabama and 2 years ago my ex wife who lives in Illinois got in trouble with the law for child endangerment and the kids were taken from her and when I was notified about the situation two weeks later they told me I couldn't have my children even though I had no ties to my ex besides with the kids and that I would have to fight for them in court, the first social worker was very biased and sabotaged the case until I got her fired none could explain to me why I couldn't have my kids it's been two years now and I am still fighting this case the return home date they set was over a year and a half ago but they still seem to not have their stuff together and been dragging this out for two years now causing severe trauma to both my children and me for no reason at all and I am wondering if their is someone willing to help me.