Alert: Witnesses: Taliban vehicle targeted in 2nd deadly bombing attack in 2 days in Islamic State stronghold of Afghanistan

The Taliban has reportedly killed at least 20 civilians in Afghanistan’s Panjshir valley, the only province still claiming to hold out against the Islamist militant group since it seized power in Kabul.While the Taliban has denied claims that it is targeting civilians, reports of the Taliban’s extrajudicial killing and human rights abuses continue to emerge.One of the alleged victims was a shopkeeper in the region, the BBC reported, citing sources. Taliban fighters arrested him after he was accused of selling SIM cards to resistance fighters. Days later, his body was found near his home with signs of torture.According...

