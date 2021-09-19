CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alert: Witnesses: Taliban vehicle targeted in 2nd deadly bombing attack in 2 days in Islamic State stronghold of Afghanistan

bigrapidsnews.com
 5 days ago

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Witnesses: Taliban vehicle targeted in 2nd deadly bombing attack in 2 days in Islamic State stronghold of Afghanistan.

www.bigrapidsnews.com

The Conversation U.S.

Taliban, Islamic State arm themselves with weapons US left behind

The weapons and military equipment left behind by the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, including through the collapse of the Afghan army, are now largely in the hands of the Taliban – and likely other militant groups as well. Though many politicians’ and observers’ reactions have been sensationalized, it does highlight significant problems arising from U.S. arms transfers during the two-decade-long War on Terror.
FOX26

Attackers strike Taliban in eastern Afghanistan, 5 killed

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Attackers struck Taliban vehicles in an eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, witnesses said, killing at least two fighters and three civilians in the latest violence since the group's takeover of the country in mid-August. In one attack, gunmen opened fire on a Taliban vehicle at a local...
saurav sarkar

More Than 25 Taliban Fighters Were Killed In The Blast In Jalalabad (Afghanistan): Islamic State Claimed The Attack.

Taliban and IS are having a hard time as they disagree on religious and strategic matters, resulting in bloody conflict. ISIS claimed for bombings in eastern Afghanistan's Jalalabad city, the Amaaq News Agency reported on Sunday via its Telegram channel. According to Amaaq News Agency, there were "three separate bomb attacks" in Jalalabad on Saturday targeting three Taliban vehicles and another bomb attack on a "Taliban vehicle" on Sunday. "In a series of explosions that took place, more than 35 Taliban militia members were killed or wounded."
The Associated Press

IS bomb attacks on Taliban raise specter of wider conflict

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The extremist Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a series of deadly roadside bombs targeting Taliban fighters in eastern Afghanistan, raising the specter of wider conflict between the country’s new Taliban rulers and their long-time rivals. A string of explosions struck Taliban vehicles...
Afghanistan
Fox News

ISIS claims responsibility for Afghanistan bombings in Jalalabad that targeted Taliban

ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for a number of bomings in Jalalabad that it says specifically targeted the Taliban as tensions between the two groups continue to intensify. The Islamic State claimed responsibility through its Amaq News Agency for six explosions caused by improvised explosive devices (IED) on Saturday and Sunday. The explosions killed or injured over 35 Taliban members.
US News and World Report

Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Attacks in Eastern Afghanistan

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for a series of bomb attacks in the city of Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan, the group's Amaaq News Agency said on its Telegram channel on Sunday. "More than 35 Taliban militia members were killed or wounded, in a series of explosions that took...
Derrick

The Latest: Islamic State militants claim attacks on Taliban

CAIRO — The extremist Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a series of deadly bombings targeting Taliban vehicles in eastern Afghanistan. The claim, published late Sunday on the militant group's media arm, the Aamaq news agency, signals a growing threat to the Taliban by their long-time rivals. Copyright 2021...
UPI News

Islamic State-Khorasan a threat to Afghan civilians, Taliban

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- The Islamic State-Khorasan Province made headlines when it claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, in the final days of the U.S. troop withdrawal. Nearly 200 people were killed, including 13 U.S. troops assisting with evacuations. But who is...
Daily Mail

Bomb blasts in Afghanistan's ISIS-K heartland kills two and injures up to 20 more in first deadly attack since US and British troops withdrew

Bomb blasts in Afghanistan's ISIS-K heartland has killed two and injured up to 20 more in the first deadly attack since US and British withdrew last month. Three explosions rocked the eastern provincial capital Jalalabad on Saturday in attacks targeting Taliban vehicles. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but...
The Independent

Afghanistan: evidence shows Taliban is targeting civilians in last holdout province

The Taliban has reportedly killed at least 20 civilians in Afghanistan’s Panjshir valley, the only province still claiming to hold out against the Islamist militant group since it seized power in Kabul.While the Taliban has denied claims that it is targeting civilians, reports of the Taliban’s extrajudicial killing and human rights abuses continue to emerge.One of the alleged victims was a shopkeeper in the region, the BBC reported, citing sources. Taliban fighters arrested him after he was accused of selling SIM cards to resistance fighters. Days later, his body was found near his home with signs of torture.According...
Public Radio International PRI

Which interpretation of Islam does the Taliban envision for Afghanistan?

The Taliban have announced a new interim government. This is the first real glimpse the world is getting at what their governance in Afghanistan in 2021 might look like. Islam is the key pillar of the group's vision, but which version, and based on what interpretation? The World's Shirin Jaafari reports.
PRX

Taliban’s 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan' is based on specific ideology

This week, the world got a first glimpse into what a Taliban government in Afghanistan might look like. The group named an interim government made up of 33 men, mostly from one ethnic group — the Pashtuns. Two appointees are Tajik, and one is Uzbek. No one from the Hazara community or any other ethnic group were included.
WGME

Sen. Collins worried about future terrorist attacks with Taliban controlling Afghanistan

NEW YORK (WGME) -- Speaking in New York Friday, Senator Susan Collins says she's concerned about another terrorist attack now that Afghanistan is back in Taliban control. "I am very worried about Afghanistan once again becoming a safe haven for terrorists who will once again be able to plot against our country, and that is a tremendous challenge for us," Collins said.
