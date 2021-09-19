CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe keeps in touch with family

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband, Richard Ratcliffe, is due to have talks with the new Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, on Sunday. Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been held hostage in Iran since 2016 but the last four foreign secretaries have not been able to get her back to the UK. However, Mr Ratcliffe said...

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe campaigners call for sanctions against 10 Iranian officials

Campaigners for jailed Briton Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe have urged the government to urgently impose sanctions on 10 Iranians for their role in taking hostages.Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, called on the Foreign Office to institute travel bans and asset freezes – the first time the campaign has asked for individual Iranians to be sanctioned.Mr Ratcliffe said he had given the list of 10 names of people he accuses of being involved with “hostage-taking” in Iran to the new foreign secretary, Liz Truss, ahead of a phone call with her on Sunday.Speaking on the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show, he...
Liz Truss to seek release of detained Britons including Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe during Iran talks

Liz Truss will demand the immediate release of UK nationals detained in Iran – including Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe – during a meeting with the country’s foreign minister on Monday. The new foreign secretary is to hold talks with Hossein Amir-Abdollahian at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where she will raise the case of the charity worker among others.Monday’s gathering will be the first time the two officials have met and comes after Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband, Richard Ratcliffe, said he would be speaking with Ms Truss on Sunday to urge her to make the issue a “top priority”.Ms...
Family marks 2,000 days since UK woman's arrest in Iran

The husband of detained U.K. charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe appealed to the British government on Thursday to be brave in its dealings with Iran as the family marked 2,000 days since her arrest there.Richard Ratcliffe and the couple’s 7-year-old daughter Gabriella stood on top of a snakes and ladders game board in Parliament Square symbolizing the dilemma of being caught between two governments. Nazanin Zaghari-Racliffe, who was arrested while on vacation in Iran in 2016, is one of several people with British or dual-British nationality now being held there. “It’s 2,000 days of ups and downs and twists and turns and false dawns, and snakes and ladders seemed to encapsulate that because we’re in the middle of a game between two governments, we’re just a bargaining chip in it,” he said.The Foreign Office insists that the case is a priority for Liz Truss who recently took over as foreign secretary. She raised the case before her Iranian counterpart on Wednesday.“The government needs to be brave and just start doing things that will cause a rethink amongst those in charge of Iran’s hostage-taking action,” Ratcliffe said.
Liz Truss to push Iran to free Nazanin in meeting in New York

New foreign secretary Liz Truss will on Wednesday demand the immediate release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and other British detainees being held in Iran when she meets her Iranian counterpart at the United Nations.Ms Truss’s meeting with Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on the fringes of the UN general assembly in New York will be the first between Iran and the UK at foreign minister level since 2018. It was postponed from Monday after the Iranian delegation got stuck in Tajikistan and were unable to travel to the US.The foreign secretary has followed her predecessor Dominic Raab in rejecting outright Iranian attempts to link...
Prince Harry praises Queen and Prince Philip for ‘dedicating their life to service’

The Duke of Sussex has honoured the work of his grandparents, the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh, in a new documentary.In BBC One’s Prince Philip: The Family Remembers, a documentary filmed earlier this year originally intended to mark Prince Philip’s 100th birthday, Prince Harry shed light on the relationship between the monarch and his grandfather.“From my grandmother’s perspective, to have someone like that on your shoulder for 73 years of marriage it doesn’t get better than that,” he said.“The two of them together were just the most adorable couple. I don’t know if anyone has ever described...
Boris Johnson tells Strictly dancers to get their jabs

Stars of the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing should get their Covid vaccinations, Boris Johnson has said.The prime minister weighed into the row during a visit to the US to meet president Joe Biden.Two unnamed professional dancers on the hit show have reportedly refused to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, causing complications before the show’s return, with celebrity guests said to be unhappy to be partnered with them.In an interview with GB News in New York, Mr Johnson was asked what message he would send to any of the dancers resisting inoculation.“Everyone should take their jabs,” he replied.“Everyone should take their jabs...
Strictly: BBC says reports unvaccinated dancers would rather quit show than receive vaccine are ‘simply untrue’

The BBC has denied reports that unvaccinated dancers on Strictly Come Dancing would rather quit the show than receive the coronavirus vaccine.It was recently reported that three of the professional dancers taking part in the 19th series had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, which was said to be causing complications ahead of the show’s live return on Saturday (25 September).But despite overwhelming pressure, including from the prime minister, new reports from The Sun suggest that the three dancers are refusing to back down and have said that they would rather leave the show than receive the vaccine.However, the BBC...
Andrew Neil tears into GB News and vows he will never appear on channel again over ‘smears and lies’

Andrew Neil has torn into GB News, accusing the network of leaking “smears” to a newspaper.The veteran journalist resigned as the chairman and lead presenter of GB News last week, saying he did not want to be a part of a “British Fox News”.Yesterday evening (22 September), Neil lashed out at the broadcaster over his exit and insisted he would never appear on the network again.He tweeted: “After weeks of talks with @GBNEWS, resulting in exit settlement, the channel then broke it by briefing Mail on Sunday with load of smears/lies then unilaterally cancelling exit deal. Leaving me free...
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe husband talks to Truss about detained wife

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband, Richard Ratcliffe, has said he has already discussed his wife's case with new foreign secretary Liz Truss. Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a 43-year-old mother-of-one from London, has been detained in Iran since 2016. She is serving the second of two prison sentences, this one on parole after being convicted...
Release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe should be priority for Liz Truss – husband

Richard Ratcliffe said he has given the names of 10 people he accuses of being involved with ‘hostage-taking’ in Iran to the new Foreign Secretary. The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has called on Liz Truss to ensure his wife’s return from Iran is a “top priority”. Richard Ratcliffe said he...
