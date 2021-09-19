‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: Who won Week 11 Power of Veto competition on #BB23 and what does it mean for September 23 eviction?

We know you just can’t wait till Wednesday’s episode of “ Big Brother ” to find out who won the make-or-break Week 11 Power of Veto competition. So keep reading for all of the latest “Big Brother” 23 spoilers. We’ve been glued to the # BB23 live feeds all weekend and we know who claimed the game-changing POV.

Shortly after the special two-hour episode ended on September 16, we saw Xavier Prather win his second HOH competition of the season. He had previously ruled the roost in Week 3 and engineered the ouster of Brent Champagne . This time around he was forced to choose two of the three remaining members of the Cookout alliance to put on the chopping block.

In the end, he decided to target his one-time pal Kyland Young who has proven to be a powerhouse in the competitions. X doesn’t want to face him in the final Head of Household competition. His other nominee is the last woman standing, Azah Awaum . The only way for Kyland to avoid eviction next Thursday was to win the POV on Saturday. That would allow him to swap in Derek Frazier .

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions

Alas that was not to be and Xavier won the Power of Veto for third time this season; he also prevailed in Week 7 and Week 9 when was a nominee. His win this week means both that the nominations will stay and that Derek will decide who he takes to the Final 3 alongside Xavier. Our money is on Azah.

Who do you want to go and who do you want to join them in the Final 3. Vote in our poll as to who you’d like to see evicted on Thursday. And be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB23 so far.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your “Big Brother” predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB23” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum . Read more Gold Derby entertainment news .