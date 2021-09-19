CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID kills 6 members of Florida family in 3 weeks

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – For months, Lisa Wilson went door to door in Belle Glade, trying to convince people to get the coronavirus vaccine. Wilson, a longtime aide to Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay, persuaded pastors to preach about the need to get shots. Her husband, Belle Glade Mayor Steve Wilson, was one of the first in the western farming community to roll up his sleeve, hoping others would follow his example.

The Wiggman
4d ago

propaganda, really? me and millions of healthcare workers are watching these Covid patients die daily, in case you don't know, it's rare to have a person die on a hospital floor, unless it's suddenly or they are put on comfort measure, we are seeing death on a regular basis, people of all walks of life, ages and colors, and some of those that have survived, will no longer be to work, there livelihood has been taken away by what many call a myth, or no big deal, Covid is a big deal ma'am, May the Lord bless you, and yours, and protect you from this sickness.

All Attitude
4d ago

Very sad for this family… but would this be news if it were the flu? It’s ridiculous how the media is still reporting deaths from covid. Turns every ones sad stories into propaganda.

John Rodgers
4d ago

Sad for the family. Since the vaccinated are the ones spreading it maybe she should of just stayed out of their faces! I know a married couple who decided to take into their home and care for a 94 year old woman. So for her protection they both got vaccinated. Well the woman brought covid into their home and this past week, they both died on the ventilator. This vaccine doesn’t keep you from getting or dying from covid, but seems to keep spreading the covid

