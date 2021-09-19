CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
15TH Annual "Evening Before" Benefiting MPTF

CENTURY CITY, Calif., Sept. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Television's biggest night took place in Century City, CA Saturday, September 18 th, where the entertainment industry came together for the 15 th annual "Evening Before" party, benefiting MPTF (Motion Picture & Television Fund).

The television industry, from Emmy presenters and nominees to other TV industry members, helped raise funds to support their industry colleagues and friends who benefit from MPTF's charitable programs and services such as financial assistance, crisis counseling, care giving support and of course the legendary retirement facility in Woodland Hills that is "home" to television and film veterans alike. Out of an abundance of caution, all guests were required to show proof of vaccination and proof of a negative PCR Covid-19 test.

"What a fabulous night to celebrate MPTF's 100th anniversary and the resiliency of our industry's creative spirit!" said MPTF President & CEO Bob Beitcher. "MPTF's Evening Before was a moment for all of us to remember."

The 15th Annual "Evening Before" Host Committee consisted of Uzo Aduba, Anthony Anderson, Paul Bettany, Aidy Bryant, Olivia Colman & Ed Sinclair, Michael Douglas, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Groff, Kathryn Hahn & Ethan Sandler, William H. Macy, Regé- Jean Page, Evan Peters, Billy Porter, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Jean Smart, Jurnee Smollett, Anya Taylor-Joy, Kenan Thompson, Hannah Waddingham, and Bradley Whitford & Amy Landecker.

The Executive Host Committee included Bela Bajaria, Bob Bakish, Greg Berlanti & Robbie Rogers, Frances Berwick, Casey Bloys, Michelle & Paul Buccieri, George Cheeks, Nicole Clemens & Vaun Wilmott, Charlie Collier, Roma Downey & Mark Burnett, Channing Dungey, Jamie Erlicht, Craig Erwich, Ann & Jim Gianopulos, Pearlena Igbokwe, Jason Kilar, Katie McGrath & J.J. Abrams, Steve Mosko, Andrea & David Nevins, Megan & Peter Rice, Susan Rovner, Jennifer Salke, Ann Sarnoff, Zack Van Amburg, Tony Vinciquerra, Dana & Matt Walden, and Ally Walker & John Landgraf.

This year's presenting sponsors were Penske Media Corporation (PMC) and Target with additional support from Diamond sponsors Netflix, The Walt Disney Company, and WarnerMedia.

Among the celebrities who attended this year's event were Lauren Ash, Vanessa Bayer, Madeline Brewer, Sterling K. Brown, Yvette Nicole Brown, Stephen Colbert, Ariana DeBose, Zooey Deschanel, Phil Dunster, Paapa Essiedu, Fortune Feimster, Cristo Fernández, Lukas Gage, Brett Goldstein, Tony Hale, Justin Hartley, Christina Hendricks, Anders Holm, Sarah Hyland, Mindy Kaling, Dan Levy, Natasha Lyonne, Joel McHale, Lorne Michaels, Max Minghella, Matthew Morrison, Annie Murphy, Julianne Nicholson, Ego Nwodim, Josh O'Connor, Rita Ora, Amy Poehler, Jack Quaid, Juno Temple, Tessa Thompson, Lena Waithe, Taika Waititi, Bowen Yang and many more.

The "Evening Before" was designed as a relaxed town square atmosphere in the park by Silver Birches with specialty food provided by Carmelized Productions by Jon Shook & Vinny Dotolo.

The event is designed after the highly successful "Night Before," another fundraiser held annually before the Academy Awards ® for the past nineteen years to benefit MPTF.

About Penske MediaPenske Media Corporation (PMC) is a leading independent global media and information services company whose award-winning content attracts a passionate monthly audience of more than 310 million. Since 2004, PMC has been a pioneer in digital media and a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens across its ever-growing constellation of iconic brands, which includes Deadline, Variety, Rolling Stone, SXSW, The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, WWD, SHE Media, Robb Report, Sportico, BGR, ARTnews, Art in America, Fairchild Media, Spy.com, among many others. PMC's journalists and content creators deliver the most comprehensive news and information in their industries and areas of coverage, unequaled in ambition, depth, and courage. Headquartered in New York and Los Angeles with additional offices in 14 countries worldwide, PMC believes companies should not only be profitable but also forces for good. To learn more about PMC, our 2% Foundation, and our portfolio of brands, please visit: http://www.pmc.com/ .

About Target Minneapolis-based Target Corporation serves guests at more than 1,900 stores and at Target.com , with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting its corporate website and press center and by following @TargetNews .

About MPTFMPTF supports working and retired members of the entertainment community with a safety net of health and social services, including temporary financial assistance, case management, and residential living. From childcare to living and aging well with dignity and purpose, MPTF is there to guide the industry workforce through the enormous obstacles life presents. For 100 years, the extraordinary generosity of the entertainment community has enabled MPTF to deliver charitable services to industry members in need. To learn more, visit mptf.com .

To learn more, visit mptf.com , Facebook.com/mptf , Twitter.com/mptf , and Instagram @MPTF.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/15th-annual-evening-before-benefiting-mptf-301379981.html

SOURCE MPTF (Motion Picture & Television Fund)

