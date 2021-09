Sept. 19, 1858: At 2 a.m. the first Butterfield Overland Mail coach arrives in the city, at John Rogers City Hotel at N. Second and A streets. Sept. 19, 1917: Telephone operators go on strike in support of two fired telephone girls. As a result, telephone service in Fort Smith is temporarily shut down. This leads to a much larger union strike in December which shuts down most of the city.