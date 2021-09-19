Regional News Partners

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, Georgia’s, local news leader WRBL works closely with trusted Nexstar news partners across the Southeast and East to monitor what’s happening in surrounding communities. Our regional partnerships enhance the impact of our journalism, as we strive to curate uniquely relevant experiences for our local readers in Columbus. Stay on top of what’s happening near your family and friends by visiting our news partners in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

NBC News

CDC director endorses Pfizer Covid vaccine booster shots

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director early Friday endorsed recommendations for a third dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for certain at-risk groups, clearing the way for millions of Americans to get a booster. Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky signed off on the recommendations for a booster shot of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Buckle up: Arizona Republicans to show 2020 recount results

PHOENIX (AP) — Ten months after Donald Trump lost his 2020 reelection bid in Arizona, supporters hired by Arizona Senate Republicans were preparing to deliver the results of an unprecedented partisan election review that is the climax of a bizarre quest to find evidence supporting the former president’s false claim that he lost because of fraud.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS News

Senior U.S. diplomat to Haiti resigns over deportations

Daniel Foote, the U.S. special envoy to Haiti, resigned in a scathing letter after just two months on the job. He called the Biden administration's deportation of Haitians "inhumane" and "counterproductive." Manuel Bojorquez has the latest from the southern border.
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Quad leaders to meet at White House amid shared China concerns

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Leaders of United States, Japan, India and Australia, sharing concerns about China's growing power and behavior, meet in person as a group for the first time on Friday for a summit expected to bring progress on COVID-19 vaccines, infrastructure and technological cooperation. The meeting of...
POTUS
CBS News

Arrest warrant issued for Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie

An arrest warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie, the 23-year-old fiancé of Gabby Petito, the FBI's office in Denver announced Thursday. Laundrie is a "person of interest" in the death of Petito, whose case was recently ruled a homicide, and law enforcement has not been able to locate him.
PUBLIC SAFETY

