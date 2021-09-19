Regional News Partners

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, the longest-serving Republican senator, announced Friday that he will seek an eighth term in 2022. The 88-year-old, who has been in the Senate for 40 years, said in an announcement of his reelection bid posted on Twitter that there is “a lot more to do, for Iowa.”

