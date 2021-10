You might think that tropical storms and Kentucky don't go together. After all, tropical storms are relegated to the tropics, right?. However, meteorologists have stated that "Kentucky is no stranger to tropical systems." Tropical storms can cause problems in the state. These tropical systems can include storms, cyclones, depressions, and hurricanes. The results of the storm system are extreme winds, tornadoes, and heavy rainfall.

