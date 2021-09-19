FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 2 Sunday Night (Chiefs at Ravens)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens QB Lamar Jackson missed practice Thursday, according to reports. Reports say that Jackson stated his “hip was sore from his flip into the end zone” during Sunday nights against the Kansas City Chiefs. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was not at practice. He said yesterday that his hip was sore after his flip into the end zone. Injury report will be released in a few hours. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) September 23, 2021 There are also other reports that he was out due to a “stomach bug.” Sources said Jackson should be fine for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. Lamar Jackson misses practice…fear factor 10.Reported by @jeffzrebiec to be a "stomach bug".What a relief (have fun with that). 🏈 @WJZ pic.twitter.com/23ZGYYFK1F — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) September 23, 2021 An injury report will be released soon to clarify the reason for his absence. Lamar Jackson missed Thursday's practice because he was sick. He is fine for Sunday's game at the Detroit Lions, a source said. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 23, 2021

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO