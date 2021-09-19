CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

A Guide to 25 Of Upstate New York’s Best Small Towns

By BIG CHUCK
96.9 WOUR
96.9 WOUR
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Upstate New York has hundreds of small towns. Each has its own identity, some big and important, others not so big but still a nice little place to raise a family. From tourist towns in the Finger Lakes, winter sports villages in the Adirondacks, summer camping favorites in the Finger Lakes, arts and crafts centers in the Catskills, and all the best that Western New York has to offer, the Empire State is blessed with an abundance of "pretty as a postcard" small towns and villages. While we are unable to highlight each of these hundreds of communities, here is a sample "road trip guide" to 25 that we believe are worth a visit, if for just an afternoon walk around or to have a bite to eat. We hope you enjoy this list of some of the best of the best that Upstate has to offer.

wour.com

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
96.9 WOUR

New York State Confirms 2 Free Fishing Days Across New York

All can fish for free on two upcoming days across New York State. Governor Kathy Hochul announced New York's fifth Free Fishing Day of the year is coming up on Saturday, Sept. 25. This will coincide with National Hunting and Fishing Day, which is celebrated annually to promote outdoor activities like hunting, fishing, and target shooting.
96.9 WOUR

Ever Wanted to Feed Lions? NY Animal Park Has Your Once in a Lifetime Chance

You can take an African Safari and feed the king of the jungle without even leaving New York state. Get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the Animal Adventure Park's African lions for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The African lion encounter gets you inside the lion's home where you'll watch them take part in a training routine with their keepers.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
96.9 WOUR

Buy This Adorable $425,000 Upstate NY Motel Right Now on Ebay

The last place I would expect to be able to purchase a $425,000 income property is on the auction website Ebay, but that's exactly where it's being sold. It's described as a "well maintained and established 20 unit motel situated on NYS Rt 3. Just a few miles outside of Fort Drum, Watertown, and Black River area" of Northern Upstate New York. There's a walking trail, a pond, and adjacent home on the property which could be occupied by an owner or a manager, or also used as an income rental.
WATERTOWN, NY
96.9 WOUR

What Killed a 50 Foot Humpback Whale That Washed Onto New York Beach

What killed a 50-foot humpback whale that appeared to be in good condition? That's the question marine biologists are trying to figure out after one washed ashore in New York. The whale floated onto the beach at Great Kills Park in Staten Island on Friday, September 17. The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society worked with several agencies, including the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to find out how the animal died before disposing of its body. "The goal is to document the animal and gather scientific data to potentially determine a cause of death," the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.9 WOUR

See Stunning Fall Foliage On This 2-Hour Train Ride To Old Forge

While Upstate New York definitely has the peaks of the Adirondacks to offer fall foliage, Central New York has a train to give you great views too. There are some folks who really just prefer climbing a mountain top to get the perfect picture of the leaves changing color. Some others enjoy taking a car ride on the back roads to see the colors above them. Neither is wrong. However, another way that is very unique is hopping aboard a train bound for Old Forge.
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upstate New York#Camping#Catskills#Central New York#Western New York
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
News Break
Politics
96.9 WOUR

New York Forest Rangers Come To The Rescue, Help Hikers In The Adirondacks

Taking a nice hike in the Adirondacks can be relaxing until something goes wrong. For an unlucky few, at least some New York Forest Rangers were there to help. A lot of people are packing up their backpacks and headed into the Adirondacks to enjoy the remaining days of summer. As we approach Autumn the temperatures are more bearable, plus, there are great views of foliage. When something does go wrong, you might feel very worried. That is where some Forest Rangers step in.
JOHNSBURG, NY
96.9 WOUR

You Could Win $200 If You’re Fastest Server in Utica – But How?

Do you think you have what it takes to be deemed the "fastest" server in Utica? You could win $200 if you prove yourself. Made in Utica is bringing the 'Server Sprint' back to downtown Utica with the 2nd annual 'Server Sprint,' a race that pits the fastest servers with the best tray-handling skills against each other to fight for cash, prizes, and of course, the glory of being crowned the winner.
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
603K+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy