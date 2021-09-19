Names of Note: Four earn Latino Leadership Award from Modesto area’s congressman

The four recipients were honored Sept. 9 in Modesto. They are:. Lourdes Perez, a community advocate at Public Health Advocates, a Davis-based nonprofit that works to reduce barriers to care. She serves on the Ceres Unified School District board and has volunteered as a tax preparer, at her church and in other ways. Her nominator wrote, “I know Lourdes from her help with the Promotora Program, where she empowered Latinx community members … To her, being a Public Health Advocate means making the effort to ensure that all people have the right to a healthy lifestyle.”