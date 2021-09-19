CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Modesto, CA

Names of Note: Four earn Latino Leadership Award from Modesto area’s congressman

By John Holland
Modesto Bee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe four recipients were honored Sept. 9 in Modesto. They are:. Lourdes Perez, a community advocate at Public Health Advocates, a Davis-based nonprofit that works to reduce barriers to care. She serves on the Ceres Unified School District board and has volunteered as a tax preparer, at her church and in other ways. Her nominator wrote, “I know Lourdes from her help with the Promotora Program, where she empowered Latinx community members … To her, being a Public Health Advocate means making the effort to ensure that all people have the right to a healthy lifestyle.”

www.modbee.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

CDC director endorses Pfizer Covid vaccine booster shots

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director early Friday endorsed recommendations for a third dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for certain at-risk groups, clearing the way for millions of Americans to get a booster. Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky signed off on the recommendations for a booster shot of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Buckle up: Arizona Republicans to show 2020 recount results

PHOENIX (AP) — Ten months after Donald Trump lost his 2020 reelection bid in Arizona, supporters hired by Arizona Senate Republicans were preparing to deliver the results of an unprecedented partisan election review that is the climax of a bizarre quest to find evidence supporting the former president’s false claim that he lost because of fraud.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Modesto, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Modesto, CA
Modesto, CA
Society
CBS News

Senior U.S. diplomat to Haiti resigns over deportations

Daniel Foote, the U.S. special envoy to Haiti, resigned in a scathing letter after just two months on the job. He called the Biden administration's deportation of Haitians "inhumane" and "counterproductive." Manuel Bojorquez has the latest from the southern border.
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Quad leaders to meet at White House amid shared China concerns

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Leaders of United States, Japan, India and Australia, sharing concerns about China's growing power and behavior, meet in person as a group for the first time on Friday for a summit expected to bring progress on COVID-19 vaccines, infrastructure and technological cooperation. The meeting of...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Health Advocates#Davis#The Promotora Program#The Diversity Center
CBS News

Arrest warrant issued for Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie

An arrest warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie, the 23-year-old fiancé of Gabby Petito, the FBI's office in Denver announced Thursday. Laundrie is a "person of interest" in the death of Petito, whose case was recently ruled a homicide, and law enforcement has not been able to locate him.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy