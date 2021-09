This story was originally published by Wired and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. California is famous for its beach weather, but it’s also growing increasingly infamous for its “fire weather,” which is when high temperatures, strong winds, and low humidity combine to prime the landscape to burn. It’s no accident that you’ve been hearing so much about wildfires in recent years: Thanks to climate change, fire weather is on the rise, a new analysis shows.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO