CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Parrot Hilariously Asks Alexa to Add Pulled Pork to Shopping List

By Rebecca Flood
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

A clever parrot has worked out how to chat to Alexa, using the electronic assistant to add items to the shopping list and control the lights.

The African grey Congo parrot, named Max, has a wide vocabulary, which includes being able to command the Amazon gadget.

The parrot's owner has been sharing the bird's hilarious conversations to their TikTok and Instagram accounts, @maxtheafricangrey2000, posting under the name Max Franklin.

One clip, shared last week, has racked up a whopping 7.5 million views alone, and shows the parrot— in a distinctly human-sounding voice —saying "Alexa." In the background, the distinctive sound of the assistant being activated can be heard.

The 21-year-old parrot then proceeds to add some food to the weekly shop, as Max goes "add pulled pork." In comical scenes, the device then replies to the bird, saying: "You already have pulled pork on your shopping list."

This likely explains where Max originally picked up the phrase, after hearing their owner, thought to live in Buffalo, New York, popping it on the grocery list . The video subtitles for the brilliant exchange simply say: "Alexa add pulled pork to my shopping list hahahaha."

But it's not just food Max asks Alexa about, as the bird cleverly uses the gadget to turn lights on. Another clip captures the bird, which has a lifespan of roughly 60 years according to World Animal Protection, requesting a change in the lightning, as the bulb flicks on above their cage.

While separate clips reveal Max has also figured out how to use Alexa to turn on the radio, showing the bird requesting songs, including rap music, sometimes in the early hours.

"Telling Alexa to play 97 Rock and calling my dog brothers to listen," the owner captions another video, as Alexa replies to Max, saying: "Here's a station you might like, classic rock, from Amazon music."

Grey parrots have been known to learn around 100 words, demonstrated by one of the most famous of the species, Alex, who passed away in 2007, according to The New York Times .

As well as words, perceptive Max was also caught on camera mimicking coughing , after its owner caught a cold. "My human has a cold and I think I do too! " they captioned the clip.

Numerous people have commented on Max's skills and vocabulary in the viral video, with Nicholette_odenbach asking: "Are you kidding me."

Joanmarie723 thought: "Wow he is good at mimicking."

"He knew what he was doing," Mo reckoned.

Casey Nelson thought: "Devious little bird"

And It's Me Valerie 2020 added: "That is amazing. Animals are highly intelligent."

Newsweek reached out to Max Franklin for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wrCAP_0c0mSATa00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
City
Buffalo, NY
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
InspireMore

World’s Cutest Video Captures Baby Miniature Horse Chasing Human Around.

From baby shoes to miniature food, smaller versions of everything are proven to be insanely cute. In case you need more proof, we present to you… a miniature horse!. In a YouTube video posted by a user called Animal Guy, we meet what has to be one of the most precious creatures ever. Wanting to play with the baby horse, the person filming starts to run around, causing her to chase him. We absolutely adore the sound of her tiny hooves hitting the concrete floor!
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
Amomama

Terrible Moment Guys Jump Right on Top of a Huge Shark Caught on Camera

When a group of youngsters saw a large shark swim past their boat, they did the unexpected and jumped on top of the creature. Their actions have outraged many netizens. A fun day on the water in July took an ugly turn when a group of friends decided to harass an animal. In the brief clip, what appears to be a large basking shark lurks just above the water's surface.
ANIMALS
districtchronicles.com

Mum witnesses ‘best Aldi hack ever’ by fellow shopper to make packing bags easy

An Aldi shopper says she witnessed a customer in front of her at the till use “the best hack ever” to make bagging her shopping at the supermarket easy and efficient. The mum says her fellow shopper “probably thought I was a bit nuts” when she asked for a picture of the trick, which she then shared on Facebook where others branded it “genius”.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Amomama

Man Shares Hilarious Video of a Dog Stealing Food from the Kitchen

A video of a dog finding a way to reach the kitchen countertop and steal food when no one was looking recently went viral on Twitter. Dogs are undoubtedly smart animals, and sometimes they do the funniest things when no one is watching. However, one dog who probably thought his human was not looking was caught in the act of stealing food.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parrots#Pulled Pork#Rap Music#African#Tiktok#World Animal Protection#The New York Times
Blueridgenow.com

Shopping on Amazon: Find better deals with Alexa, coupons, warehouse deals, more

Perhaps it’s no surprise we’ve been shopping online a lot more since the start of the pandemic. In its latest quarterly earnings report, Amazon announced it had increased its net income by more than 48% in the second quarter (April to June 2021), compared with the same period last year, while total revenue rose about 27%.
INTERNET
New York Post

Mama gives cub a big bear hug after teaching it to slide at playground

A mama bear in Asheville, North Carolina, proved the playground isn’t just for humans after schooling her cub on how to use the slide at the jungle gym. Footage of the awwww-inspiring moment is currently going viral on Facebook. “This MADE MY DAY,” wrote Betsie Stockslager Emry, a fourth grade...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Digital Trends

How to add multiple items to an Alexa list

The Alexa voice assistant is an incredible digital companion with plenty of skills to unpack. As the brains behind Amazon’s lineup of Echo speakers and smart displays, along with a host of third-party devices, Alexa users can ask the assistant to play their favorite music, make a phone call, set timers and alarms, check news/weather, and interact with smart home devices throughout the home. That’s everything from microwaves and coffee makers to thermostats and lighting fixtures. But, let’s go back to the basics — just for a moment.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
577K+
Followers
61K+
Post
623M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy