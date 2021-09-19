Eric Swalwell Says J6 Rally Like Holding 9/11 Vigil For the Hijackers
Representative Eric Swalwell said: "Radical Republicans are celebrating cop killers and terrorists at the U.S. Capitol."www.newsweek.com
Wait until they finish their investigation on Swallwell for working with a Chinese spy, hang him high for treason!
the GOP an Trump praise the terrorist. SMH they're losing there way. Wrong side of law.
