Eric Swalwell Says J6 Rally Like Holding 9/11 Vigil For the Hijackers

By Anders Anglesey
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Representative Eric Swalwell said: "Radical Republicans are celebrating cop killers and terrorists at the U.S. Capitol."

Comments / 21

Keith Giuliano
4d ago

Wait until they finish their investigation on Swallwell for working with a Chinese spy, hang him high for treason!

Alesia Brown
4d ago

the GOP an Trump praise the terrorist. SMH they're losing there way. Wrong side of law.

The Independent

‘Free the political prisoners’ and ‘lock her up’: The Justice for J6 rally was many things to many people

The speaker at the podium was coming to the end of a stirring address in which she condemned the media for unfairly maligning the brave few hundred who turned out to rally on Saturday in front of the Capitol building in Washington DC. Today’s protest was not about condoning the violence that occurred in the building behind her on 6 January, but about due process for those who were arrested on that day. They were political prisoners and they must be freed, she said, to roaring cheers. But old habits die hard. Just moments later, at the mention of Nancy...
NBC Miami

Watch Live: Crowd Rallies Near Capitol in DC to Support Insurrectionists

Scores of demonstrators converged near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Saturday, to show their support for Jan. 6 defendants as thousands of law enforcement officers patrolled the area, vowing not to take any chances. A handful of counterprotesters arrived as the Justice for J6 rally was beginning but vocal...
CBS News

Future of GOP as protesters rally in support of January 6th rioters

Law enforcement increased security measures ahead of Saturday's protest in Washington, D.C., as demonstrators showed support for the rioters who were charged for their roles in the attack on the U.S. Capitol in January. A recent poll shows 61% of Republicans say former President Trump was not responsible for the attack, and about 27% of Republicans say it's very or somewhat likely he will be reinstated as president by the end of the year. Jennifer Lim, founder and executive director of Republican Women for Congress, and Kevin Sheridan, former Republican National Committee spokesman, joined CBSN to discuss the future of the GOP.
Reuters

Amid high security, small pro-Trump crowd rallies at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Police and media vastly outnumbered protesters around the U.S. Capitol on Saturday at a sparsely attended rally by supporters of the people who breached the building on Jan. 6, trying to overturn former President Donald Trump's election defeat. About 100 to 200 protesters showed up,...
Black Enterprise

Rep. James Clyburn Says He Pushed Biden About Nominating A Black Woman For The Supreme Court Before Giving Endorsement

U.S. Representative James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said he pressed President Joe Biden about nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court before he gave his endorsement. Clyburn confirmed reports that he pressed Biden in advance of the Democratic Primary debate last February on Bloomberg TV’s Balance of Power. At the end of the debate, Biden expressed his desire to name the High Court’s first Black female justice.
