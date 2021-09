WORCESTER -- It didn’t take long for Triston Casas to make his mark in Triple-A. In just his second at-bat with the WooSox, Casas smacked his first Triple-A home run, a 352-foot opposite-field shot that tied the game at 2-2. Casas fell behind Rochester starter Cade Cavalli 0-2 on a foul and swinging strike. He worked the count to 3-2 as Cavalli struggled to put him away, and launched the sixth pitch of the at-bat to the corner of the left-field berm, traveling 352 feet.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO