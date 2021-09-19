Shannon Mullen

BOSTON (CBS) — It was still summer in New England for one more day on Tuesday – but that didn’t stop Boston from transforming into a winter wonderland for a movie shoot. SkyEye footage showed a [fake] snowy Devonshire Street in the Financial District festooned with Christmas decorations, including a Santa Claus, plus yellow New York City taxi cabs. Filming a Christmas movie in Boston’s financial district (WBZ-TV) The Boston Globe reported that filming for the Christmas movie “Spirited” started back in July. The Apple TV+ adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” stars Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. The Fairmont Copley Plaza hotel was one prominent filming location. And according to The Patriot Ledger, crews also filmed holiday scenes inside Braintree’s South Shore Plaza this summer. “Spirited” is one of six productions underway in the state, according to the Massachusetts Film Office. Around Massachusetts, the presence of production trucks and film crews is a common sight as Hollywood continues to set up shop in the Bay State.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO