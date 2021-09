(Undated) — Although more travelers are returning to the skies, their satisfaction with airports is on the decline. A new J.D. Power study found travelers are upset with the limited food and retail options at airports across the country. This comes as many struggles to find employees. Travel intelligence lead at J.D. Power Michael Taylor said travelers were happy with any shops or restaurants being open in the height of the pandemic, but now they expect full service at the airport. Of the country’s largest airports, Miami International Airport has the most satisfied travelers. Meanwhile, the John F. Kennedy International Airport and the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport round out the country’s top three. Ed. note: We wonder if there is also general dissatisfaction with CNN owning the airport TV monitor franchise.

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO