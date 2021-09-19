CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

OMG, I Want to Rent That House: Nova Scotia, Canada

By Allison McNearney
Daily Beast
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarbour Mist, Nova Scotia, Canada (Vrbo): A peninsula in Nova Scotia is not necessarily the place you dream of running off to as the weather in the North begins to turn into fall and winter. But that’s because you haven’t set eyes on this beauty—a rustic, yet luxurious stone and wood cottage (if you can call a 5,556-square-foot home a cottage) on the edge of the North Atlantic Ocean. With five wood-burning fires indoors and out, Harbour Mist is a cozy place to curl up for a nice winter hibernation or to envision stretching your legs in the great outdoors if the Delta variant has put your winter vacation plans on hold until spring.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Narcity

Great White Sharks Are Loving Nova Scotia Right Now & Some Of Them Are Massive

There must be something in the water on the east coast because a lot of great white sharks are in Nova Scotia right now and some of them are so huge!. Ocearch, a non-profit shark research organization, is on an expedition in the waters off Nova Scotia until September 30 to learn more about the sharks that spend their summers and falls in Canadian waters.
ANIMALS
Narcity

8 Adventure Activities In Nova Scotia You Need To Try At Least Once In Your Life

This one is for the water lovers. Oceanside destinations have so much more to offer than just sunset views and sandy beaches. If you're craving one-of-a-kind experiences, salty breezes and wild, rugged seascapes, you'll want to stay awhile in Nova Scotia. With 13,300 kilometres of coastline, this East Coast province...
WORLD
akc.org

Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever History: Canada’s Decoy Dog

In January 2003, the AKC Special Registration Services department circulated a terse memo: “The Board of Directors of the American Kennel Club, at its January 2003 meeting, approved the Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever as eligible to compete in the Sporting Group at all events held on or after July 1, 2003.”
ANIMALS
Travel + Leisure

The 12 Best Small Towns in Canada

While Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal often steal the spotlight, Canada is dotted with its fair share of delightful, laid-back towns. From charming fishing villages in the east to atmospheric mountain towns in the west, many of these communities are gateways to outdoor adventures. Stay awhile, though, and you'll discover artisan shops, microbreweries, farm-to-table restaurants, and friendly locals to guide the way.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Lobsters#Weather#House#Harbour Mist#Architectural Digest#Canadian#Nova Scotian#French#Apple Grove
Daily Beast

The Island With an Ancient History That Explains the World

In July 1997, I was fortunate to spend a few days among the Paiwan, an Aboriginal people in the south central highlands of Taiwan. I was in the country for typically academic reasons, attending a conference at a Taipei research center, but had been invited by a couple of anthropology students who were undertaking fieldwork in the mountainous interior to visit the village in which they were staying. It was an exhilarating, bewildering, and absurdly short trip: I took a crammed local flight from Taipei, arriving late at night in a dimly lit but frenetically busy local airport.
WORLD
mobilesyrup.com

Rogers expands 5G to Dartmouth and Bedford, Nova Scotia

Toronto-based national telecom company Rogers announced it expanded 5G coverage to more areas in Nova Scotia. In an email release, the carrier said it expanded 5G in Dartmouth and Bedford, Nova Scotia. The expansion brings Rogers’ 5G to a total of 16 communities across the Atlantic region, including Halifax, Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton, all part of a broader series of investments in Canada’s east coast.
TECHNOLOGY
franchising.com

Crepe Delicious Opens in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia!

September 24, 2021 // Franchising.com // Toronto, ON - Crepe Delicious, celebrated the grand opening of its first location in Atlantic Canada's largest enclosed shopping mall, Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. This beautiful modern kiosk is strategically located in one of the highest foot traffic areas of the mall, the centre of the main level.
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Hiking
Matt Lillywhite

A Deadly Hurricane Could Hit The United States Soon

Several dangerous storms are currently moving towards the United States. However, we are only halfway through hurricane season, and many more are on the way. Hurricane Nicholas destroyed several regions along the Texas coastline. Hurricane Ida slammed into several states along the eastern seaboard and forced many people out of their homes. And unfortunately, several more deadly storms are expected during the coming weeks since we're only halfway through the Atlantic hurricane season. Quoting the National Hurricane Center:
weatherboy.com

Red Alert Issued for U.S. Volcano ; Explosions Imminent

While visuals from the new, destructive volcanic eruption on La Palma in the Canary Islands is captivating viewers from around the globe, a volcano closer to home in the U.S. is exploding with new activity too, prompting officials to raise a RED alert level. According to the Alaska Volcano Observatory...
ENVIRONMENT
pensacolavoice.com

6 Reasons Why Are People Moving Out Of California

If you were to ask anyone from outside of the US where they would like to live if they were to move to the US, we’re confident that most people would say either New York or Los Angeles. However, most Americans would disagree with you. One of the latest trends...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BobVila

11 Winter Supplies to Stock Up on Now, Before They Sell Out

The pandemic has caused supply chain issues and shortages in a number of different industries, from air conditioners and kitchen appliances to cars, computer chips and lumber. Due to worker shortages, overwhelmed ports, and resource demands, many products that are typically readily available have become hard to find. Investment bank Raymond James anticipates that these problems will worsen in the latter half of 2021 before they start to improve.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Mountain goat kills grizzly bear in Canada

A mountain goat in Canada reportedly “turned the tables” of predator and prey on a grizzly bear, goring it to death in a national park in British Columbia, officials say.The incident, described by wildlife officials as a rare occurrence, came to light after the remains of a female grizzly bear were found at Yoho National Park, according to local reports.A hiker spotted the bear carcass on 4 September, just metres off the Burgess Pass trail – a nearly 13km trail located near Field at Yoho National Park, newspaper Rocky Mountain Outlook Today first reported on 16 September.A goat’s sharp...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Canadians end up in intensive care after attending ‘Covid party’, report says

An unknown number of people were hospitalised following a “Covid party” in Alberta, Canada, in which participants allegedly wanted to achieve “herd immunity” from the deadly virus. The party, which reportedly took place two hours outside of Edmonton, Alberta, two weeks ago, resulted in a number of people in hospital with Covid, and also in an ICU. As City News Edmonton reported on Wednesday, the party took place with the aim of producing antibodies from Covid, and was advertised locally as a way of achieving so-called “herd immunity”. It was not known if any of the participants were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Hidden Traces of a Massive Ancient City Are Still in Mexico's Landscape Today

Modern roads and developments share more similarities with ancient urban centers than we often realize – which is certainly the case with the sprawling Teotihuacan settlement, once located around 40 kilometers (25 miles) northeast of Mexico City. Researchers have used LIDAR ("light" and "radar") scanning to reveal that the contours of Teotihuacan – much of it now built over and hidden from view – are still reflected in the roads and structures erected in the same location today, some 1,500 years later. The same study has brought to light some of the amazing engineering carried out by the people of Teotihuacan: rerouting...
AMERICAS
cw39.com

Tropics: Atlantic remains active, Sam will form soon

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Peter and Rose are the latest named storms in the Atlantic Basin. As of Wednesday morning, both storms weakened to tropical depressions and pose no threat to land. The red ‘X’ indicates the location of the next area of low pressure that will likely organize over the...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy