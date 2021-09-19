OMG, I Want to Rent That House: Nova Scotia, Canada

Harbour Mist, Nova Scotia, Canada (Vrbo): A peninsula in Nova Scotia is not necessarily the place you dream of running off to as the weather in the North begins to turn into fall and winter. But that’s because you haven’t set eyes on this beauty—a rustic, yet luxurious stone and wood cottage (if you can call a 5,556-square-foot home a cottage) on the edge of the North Atlantic Ocean. With five wood-burning fires indoors and out, Harbour Mist is a cozy place to curl up for a nice winter hibernation or to envision stretching your legs in the great outdoors if the Delta variant has put your winter vacation plans on hold until spring.